Derry Minor skipper Fionn McEldowney fires Final warning as Monaghan search for revenge

McEldowney, who has shown splendid leadership since the start of the Ulster Championship, is conscious that while his side have chalked up some emphatic victories on their way to the decider, they will now be coming against a Farney panel that will be particularly keen to avenge their penalty shoot-out defeat to Derry in the Ulster Final.

Since then, the Oak Leafs chalked up a handsome 3-11 to 1-07 win over Dublin in their All-Ireland Semi-Final, while Monaghan got the better of Kerry by 1-11 to 0-11 in the other last-four encounter which was much more closely contested.

McEldowney is aware that Monaghan’s victory over The Kingdom will have fuelled their confidence, declaring that his team will have to be sharp if they are to emerge on top again.

“We know that we must hit the ground running in this match because Monaghan will be up for battle. We must protect our possession and keep errors to a minimum,” maintains McEldowney.

Derry team manager Damien McErlain is equally cautious in his approach to an All-Ireland Final that is destined to pull in the fans given the excellent fare which the two teams served up in an enthralling Ulster decider — a match, indeed, that by general consensus is regarded as the best game witnessed at any level this year to date.

“It does say something special about these boys,” admitted McErlain after the Ulster Final. “You can’t talk about it, you can’t put it on a board or show it in a video — these are minor players and they have come together, a brilliant group of lads who do the work that’s needed. There’s never any questions asked, it’s a brilliant step in their development. It’s class.”

And now that his side are all set to confront Monaghan once more, McErlain knows that this will be a whole new ball game, but the level of support his outfit are likely to enjoy should prove a considerable boost.