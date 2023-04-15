Derry minors cruise to win against Down with John Boyle and Oisín Doherty to the fore

Derry 1-21 Down 0-3

Derry were comprehensive 21-point winners over Down in the Group 'A' round one clash of the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship at Páirc Esler in Newry.

The visitors were fancied coming into the tie, having beaten the Mourne men heavily a couple of weeks previous in the Ulster league. The inside duo of John Boyle and Oisín Doherty did most of the damage with the mixture of well-worked and outlandish scores.

Down set up with that recent encounter in their minds, trying to contain and blockade everyone behind the ball. That plan was almost scuppered immediately when Derry won an early penalty.

Oak Leaf centre-back James Sargent came up from the back to take the spot-kick and struck it with so much venom it smashed off the crossbar and rebounded over the bar. Boyle and Doherty soon got up and running, though, and Derry led by nine, 0-10 to 0-1, at the short whistle.

Upon the resumption, Damian McErlain’s side did not relent. Doherty added a goal, and with substitutes pushing for places, lively Ger Dillon got in on the second half, scoring three points.

Down provided some gloss on the scoreline with some late efforts from Rian Magorrian's second and replacement Barra McEvoy with a free at the death.

Down will take on Donegal at home again this Sunday, while Derry will take on Monaghan at home in Owenbeg next Saturday, where they expect to face a stiffer test.

SCORERS – Derry:J Boyle 0-10 (6f); O Doherty 1-4; G Dillon 0-3 (1f); J Sargen 0-2 (0-1 pen); J McGuckian, E Young 0-1 each. Down: R Magorrian 0-2; B McEvoy 0-1(f).

DERRY – K McCloy; R Small, F Murray, F McEldowney; C Speirs, J Sargent, O Campbell; C McKaigue, T Rogers; E Young, C Higgins, J McGuckian; O Doherty, J Boyle, D McGonigle. Subs: G Dillon for McGonigle (41), KB Mullan for Speirs (49), L Grant for F Murray (55).

DOWN – N Howlett; K Toner, C Keenan, D McMahon; E Fitzsimons, C Loughran, M Murray; J McFerran, D McAleenan; S McParland, C Clerkin, T O’Hanlon; L Blaney, R Magorrian, P Woods. Subs: L Quinn for McParlan, D Doherty for Loughran (41) B McEvoy for Woods (55).

Ref – D Boylan (Monaghan).