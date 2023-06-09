Derry Minors out to show they’ve learned lesson in All-Ireland Quarter-Final

When Derry stormed through the Ulster Minor Football Championship just recently the manner in which they totted up impressive scores against opponents suggested that they would stroll to the title.

But when Monaghan loomed large in the decider it was a different story altogether. Former Oak Leaf senior boss Damian McErlain had his Minor side fired up for the Final but Monaghan pulled out all the stops to take the match into extra-time before a penalty shoot-out was required to separate the sides with Derry winning 4-1.

Yet while the Oak Leaf side were fully extended in that game, this could stand them in good stead when they meet Galway in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals on Saturday at Sean MacDermott Park, Carrick-on-Shannon (3.30pm).

The Galway side have looked assured and positive to date and Derry will look to Conall Higgins, James Sargent, Johnny McGuckin and Ger Dillon for inspiration. Manager McErlain knows that Derry’s Connacht opponents will be up for battle and he is hoping that his side can get into their stride quickly.

Defeated Ulster finalists Monaghan will face Mayo in what should prove a lively contest on the Carrick-on-Shannon double bill (5.15pm) given the fine form that both teams have revealed to date.

Monaghan may have been rather more extended in their games in Ulster than Derry but they have nonetheless benefitted from the headway they have made to date. In Max McGinnity and Matthew Finn Monaghan have forwards of rare while goalkeeper Jamie Mooney has covered himself in glory thus far.

In the other two Quarter-Finals Cork will face Dublin (1.00pm) and Kerry will take on Kildare (3.00pm) in what is an attractive double-header at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.