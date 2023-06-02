Derry must have guard up against hungry Donegal, warns Conor Glass

Derry captain Conor Glass is aware that the All-Ireland Championship round-robin series is littered with booby traps as teams from different sectors pit their skills against each other in their bid to close in on ‘Sam’.

His own team find themselves preparing for what they feel will be a tough test as they put the final touches to their preparations for Sunday's Group Four clash with neighbours Donegal at Ballybofey (4.00pm).

Having drawn with Monaghan last weekend, Glass is hopeful that Derry will capture the two points on offer against a Donegal side that will be equally hungry to derive maximum benefits from the clash.

“This is a big game for us. We want to come out on top and make more progress in the All-Ireland series,” points out Glass, “At this stage of the All-Ireland Championship the pressure is stepped up and we have to keep our guard up. It won’t be easy because Donegal will be on their own ground and they will undoubtedly hope to make the most of this.”

Derry still have to meet Clare at a neutral venue while Donegal must take on Monaghan also on neutral territory in their respective third round-robin ties.

Having negotiated Clare without undue difficulty, Donegal will hope to lift their game further today against their neighbours. Interim manager Aidan O’Rourke has been confronted by injury problems but nonetheless expects to field a team that will stretch the Oak Leaf outfit.

Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan are understood to be still doubtful for Donegal for whom Daire Ò Baoill, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Brendan McCole and Ciaran Thompson have been consistent of late.

Derry will again lean on Shane McGuigan for scores while Brendan Rogers, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty and Conor McCluskey are other players who could come to the fore tomorrow.

In winning their second Ulster Championship title in succession, Derry showed themselves to be a resilient, forceful side who play on the front foot and can exert strong pressure on opponents because of their capacity to switch the play.

For their part Donegal are capable of launching raids into enemy territory while providing back-up from their defence.

They may have endured their share of travails both on and off the field to date this year but Sunday’s match offers the team an opportunity to atone for their lapses and re-focus on significant championship progress.

Donegal showed against Clare that they can both create and take chances but they will have to bring an extra dimension of flair to their game tomorrow if they are to come out on top.

Not so long ago Donegal were one of the dominant forces in Ulster football but the shoe is on the other foot now with Derry firmly installed on the provincial throne.

Yet Donegal are unlikely to be discomfited by the challenge that Derry will offer. Ciaran Meenagh’s side have shown themselves to be competitive and cohesive and this being the case should they get their noses in front they might just prove hard to contain.

Indeed, the team’s rich tranche of experience could stand to them especially as the match progresses. Derry’s hunger for more success is prevalent and there is a keen desire within the camp to make up for their disappointing display in last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final to Galway by 2-8 to 1-6. Indeed since then Shane McGuigan himself has scored 1-6 or the equivalent of in numerous games!

Tomorrow Ethan Doherty could prove a livewire in linking defence and attack, Paul Cassidy has shown himself to be a general in the central area and Niall Loughlin and Niall Toner can provide a helping hand when it comes to fuelling McGuigan’s insatiable hunger for scores.

And all the time Derry’s new full-back ‘find’ Eoghan McEvoy will help oversee what will be robust resistance to O’Rourke’s men. Should the Derry defence stand firm indeed, then the team could find themselves in the last eight of the All-Ireland Championship.