Derry need to be dining at top table of the GAA, believes Oak Leaf legend Paddy Bradley

Former Derry player Paddy Bradley has a special reason for hoping to see his county earn Division One status in the Allianz Football League this weekend.

With Galway having earned promotion from Division Two, Derry and Roscommon are the leading challengers for the other slot in the top bracket and, having played for the county team from 1999 until 2012, Bradley is particularly keen to see meaningful success come their way.

Derry have flattered to deceive rather too often in both league and championship but, when Rory Gallagher’s team confront Meath on Sunday, Bradley is hopeful they will deliver the goods. But, in addition, it will also take a Galway win over Roscommon if Derry are to gain entry to the top tier.

And while Bradley, who was Derry’s top scorer for a number of seasons during his playing career, believes that the Oak Leaf side’s collapse against Galway at the weekend – when they lost by 4-11 to 0-12 – could not have come at a worse time, he remains convinced that their powers of recovery are such that they can rise to the occasion this weekend.

“I think there is certainly a revival of sorts within the county when you look at the way that the All-Ireland minor title was won last year, and Steelstown landed the All-Ireland club intermediate title just recently,” reflects Bradley, whose younger brother Eoin also gave splendid service to the county.

“But, quite honestly, I don’t think we should have been as low as we were. I’m not pointing the finger but I always reckoned that we were better than Division Three or Division Four in the League.

“Happily, though, it would now seem that everyone has got together and there is a lot of good work at development level in terms of the county team and around the clubs.

“We’re starting to see green shoots in terms of progress and while Sunday’s result against Galway was extremely disappointing because of the way it leaves the situation at the top of Division Two, we must go in against Meath with hope and indeed in the belief that we can come out on top.”

Now manager of the Derry Under-20 team, Bradley has been playing a big part in helping to unearth and nurture fresh talent. Already Matthew Downey and Lachlan Murray, who were outstanding in the county’s All-Ireland minor triumph, are making a big impact at senior inter-county level, much to Bradley’s delight.

“It would be a great pity to my way of thinking if we were to miss out on promotion this time round given the amount of work and effort that has gone in, and indeed the backing which the senior team has had,” maintains Bradley.

“I definitely believe we are moving in the right direction. I think our chairman Stephen Barker is giving great leadership and his example is filtering down through the ranks, which is great for the county.

“He has come in and has proved a very strong unifying influence, and success has emanated from that. People are all pulling together and that’s great for Derry football – indeed, for Derry GAA in general when you think about it.

“I think there has been a realisation that we are capable of better than what we have been offering as a county and we need to be back dining at the top table, it’s as simple as that.

“We have good clubs, a lot of very talented players and extremely committed officials, so there is no doubt in my mind that with a more joined up approach we can really make significant headway. That’s something I, for one, and indeed many others to whom I have been speaking, would just love to see happen in the near future.

“I took a step back for a few years after I quit playing myself but I’m fully immersed in things again and I am very passionate about seeing the county make a big impact. Sunday will tell a tale in this connection, I feel.”