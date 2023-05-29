Derry off to a flying start but Antrim share the spoils in All-Ireland camogie opener

Both Antrim and Derry are unbeaten after the opening round of games in Group Two of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship on Saturday.

However Derry’s PJ O’Mullan will be the happier of the two managers after watching his side take Wexford apart in Owenbeg to record a 2-17 to 0-7 victory.

The home side played against the breeze in the opening half and led by 1-6 to 0-5 at the interval despite spurning a number of scoring chances. Orlaith Hull was the goalscorer in the 24th minute while free-taker Áine McAllister popped over three points before handing over duties to Aoife Shaw after a couple of wayward shots.

Derry put the result to bed during the third quarter with seven points from Shaw and McAllister and then an own goal in the 46th minute that put them 2-13 to 0-5 clear. Wexford eventually scored through Emer Hunt, but points from the McAllister sisters, Shaw and Máiréad McNicholl saw Derry finish the game on the front foot.

The 1-11 each draw in Ahoghill was very much a point dropped by Antrim as they led 1-11 to 1-8 after 58 minutes and conceded the last three points including one from Eleanor Tracey at the death.

Antrim had the breeze behind them in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break with Dervla Cosgrove accounting for seven of the points, six from frees.

She had another free from 25 metres in the 25th minute. Her well-struck shot for goal came off the base of the post and Maria Bakewell flashed the loose ball to the net.

Antrim held Carlow to a single point over the first 20 minutes of the second half and looked to be on course for a win when Cosgrove hit the target with two late frees. However Carlow’s midfielders, Rachel Kelly and Tracey pulled a draw out of the fire with later scores.

Meanwhile there were big wins in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior championship for Cavan against Wicklow (7-20 to 1-9) and favourites Armagh over Mayo (3-24 to 0-6) while Tyrone came up two points short against Roscommon in Garvaghy.

The Rossies led by 2-7 to 0-4 at the break. Tyrone hit back after the break with a goal from Áine Cunningham and a series of points from Reagan Fay and Lára Devlin but they fell just short of getting something from the tie.