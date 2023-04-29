Derry one game away from defending Ulster title after sweeping aside Monaghan in Semis

Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10

Holders Derry are just 70 minutes away from retaining the Anglo-Celt Cup after an impressive display saw them overcome Monaghan at O Neill's Healy Park.

It was a game that the winners were always in control off as they booked an Ulster Final date with either Armagh or Down.

On the day they had ten different scorers and impressively 1-6 from play came from outside the forward line with scorer in chief Shane McGuigan finishing with 0-9 to his name.

Monaghan failed to hit the heights of their win over Tyrone on a day when their starting forward line only managed 1-2 from play.

It was the holders who led 1-12 to 1-5 at the break and they were full value for that advantage after playing fast, open football that saw them notch up a number of quality scores.

Team captain Conor Glass sent them on their way with a superb effort from distance inside the opening 60 seconds before Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan levelled matters with a sweetly struck 48m free.

That was as good as it got for Monaghan, though, as a fine score from out on the left wing from Paul Cassidy in the sixth minute gave Derry an advantage that they were never to lose. Shane McGuigan and wing half back Padraig McGrogan both added quality scores before Beggan landed another long range free.

Cassidy then fired over another fine point before Ethan Doherty split the posts with a terrific effort after he had cut in from the right wing. In the 18th minute, though, Monaghan were right back in contention when Karl O’Connell surged through a hesitant Derry defence to fire to the net past keeper Odhran Lynch.

Derry though wasted no time in responding with points from a Niall Toner free and one from play from McGuigan despite being under pressure from two Monaghan defenders. O’Connell responded with a good score before McGuigan responded at the other end with a beauty after selling a dummy.

In the 28th minute, Derry took a stranglehold on proceedings with a goal from an unlikely source. Conor McCluskey took a pass from fellow corner back Christopher McKaigue before blasting past Beggan.

Conor McManus then became the first Monaghan forward to register when he converted a free on the half hour mark and the same player repeated the dose on the stroke of halftime. Sandwiched in between those two frees, though, McGuigan converted a place ball and Conor Doherty and keeper Lynch had two brilliant scores to leave Derry well in control.

Derry picked up were they had left off on the restart, scoring three of the opening four points from McGuigan (2) and half back McGrogan. In the 47th minute Monaghan were given a glimmer of hope when full forward Karl Gallagher found the net after a Ryan Wylie shot had come back off the post.

Substitute Kieran Hughes then added a superb point but Derry responded through midfielder Glass. Niall Toner was denied a goal by Beggan before Conor Boyle and Ethan Doherty exchanged points.

Michael Bannigan split the posts for Monaghan but it was Derry who continued to dictate matters, with full forward McGuigan kicking three points in a row before hard working midfielder Brendan Rogers concluded the scoring.

Scorers - Derry: S McGuigan 0-9 (5f), C McCluskey 1-0, E Doherty, Paul Cassidy, C Glass, P McGrogan 0-2 each, O Lynch, C Doherty, B Rogers, N Toner (f) 0-1 each. Monaghan: K O’Connell 1-1, K Gallagher 1-0, C McManus 0-3 (3f), R Beggan 0-2 (2f), C Boyle, M Bannigan, S O’Hanlon, K Hughes 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers, Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty, N Toner, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: B Heron for Pádraig Cassidy (50), C McFaul for Loughlin (58), B McCarron for McGrogan (64), P McNeil for McKaigue (69), L Murray for Toner (70).

Monaghan: R Beggan, K O’Connell, K Duffy, C Boyle, D Ward, R O’Toole, D Hughes, K Lavelle, S O’Hanlon), M Bannigan, C McCarthy, J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.

Subs: S Carey for McCarron (29), K Hughes for D Hughes (30), G Mohan for Ward (43), C Leonard for Gallagher (62), S Jones for Wylie (65).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)