Derry overwhelm Fermanagh as defending Ulster champions champions cruise into last-four

Derry 3-17 Fermanagh 2-8

Darragh McGurn of Fermanagh catches a kickout during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Fermanagh and Derry at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Derry carried too much experience, power and pace for Fermanagh in this Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The reigning provincial champions completely dominated the first-half before Fermanagh managed to offer rather more resistance in the second-half.

In a whirlwind start, Derry rapped out the message that they had every intention of maintaining custody of the provincial trophy.

Within the opening seven minutes, Eoin McEvoy, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy and goalkeeper Odhran Lynch fired over points as Fermanagh were pegged back inside their own half.

Derry’s use of space, slick passing and clever support play ensured that Fermanagh were forced the absorb consistent pressure and this became even more evident when Shane McGuigan thundered the ball into the Fermanagh net to leave the visitors in front by 1-5 to 0-2.

With Fermanagh restricted to occasional raids, the Derry rearguard was rarely under pressure and, indeed, it was because they had the freedom to press forward that Fermanagh were firmly shackled.

And when Paul Cassidy surged through to pocket a second Derry goal in the 26th minute, Rory Gallagher’s side looked set to disappear over the horizon such was their dominance as the Erne outfit strove to gain even a semblance of cohesion.

Fermanagh may have gained a crumb of comfort when Ryan Lyons and Ultan Kelm pilfered points just before the break but it was Derry who cemented their authority when the outstanding McGuigan whipped over two points to keep his side in front by 2-9 to 0-5.

Fermanagh’s penchant for surrendering possession on occasions did not help their cause nor did their lack of finishing power help.

But it was a rather different proposition in the opening segment of the second half. Just when Derry looked as if they meander to the final whistle, Fermanagh – or, to be more precise, hard-working defender Che Cullen – struck two telling blows within a spectacular five-minute spell.

Having pushed up to support his attack, Culllen was presented with two scoring chances and buried the ball in the net on both occasions. Suddenly at 3-10 to 2-6 Derry had been reined in to some extent.

But with Derry deploying their substitutes cleverly and Fermanagh beginning to feel the effects of their wholehearted endeavours, it was the Oak Leaf side who were able to coast through to the finish.

Jonny Cassidy, Ryan Jones and Ultan Kelm did their best to keep Fermanagh in contention but Derry’s defence tightened up as time ebbed away.

With man of the match Shane McGuigan stamping his authority even more forcibly in the closing stages, Rory Gallaagher’s side were able to cross the finishing line knowing that they are still very much in the frame to retain the title they won last year with such distinction.

For Fermanagh, this is not the end of the world but they can derive little comfort from what was a salutary experience at the end of the day.

Derry: O Lynch 0-1; C McKaigue, P McGrogan 0-1, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy 0-3; C Glass 0-1, B Rogers 0-1; N Toner 0-1, Paul Cassidy 1-2, E Doherty 0-1; E McEvoy 0-1, S McGuigan 2-5, N Loughlin.

Subs: B Heron for Glass (40), P McNeill for McEvoy (57), B McCarron for McKaigue (61), L Murray for Lachlan (66), B Cassidy for Toner (70)

Fermanagh: S McNally 0-1; L Flanagan, C Cullen 2-0, C McManus; J Cassidy, S McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones 0-1, B Horan; A Breen 0-1, R Lyons 0-2, R McCaffrey; U Kelm 0-2, D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.

Subs: C McShea for Breen (half-time), D McCusker 0-1 for Horan (half-time), Conal Jones for McManus (52), J Jones for Lyons (62), F O’Brien for Largo Ellis (67).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)