Derry still unbeaten but it won’t always be as easy as this

NFL Division 2 Kildare 0-7 Derry 2-15

If you did some kind of Voodoo experiment to gauge the ‘wellness’ levels of teams and managements, you might expect Derry to be somewhere around the top end of results at the moment.

So far this season they are unbeaten. There have been significant steps along the way that suggest the Ulster champions are coping with their recent success and doing all they can to keep others in their box.

Their unbeaten run in the second tier continued here in Newbridge with a performance that while never quite clicking into top gear, showed their complete command of the rules of engagement.

Next week will tell something completely different. They have Dublin coming to town. Dessie Farrell’s side has some top tier players that will provide Derry with a real gut check, and not some of the phony wars they have had so far.

Unlike Kildare, they will be a serious team. Playing in front of their home crowd, a full half-hour had elapsed before the Lilywhites had their first score from play, Alex Beirne splitting the posts from one of their numerous hit and hope attempts.

The first half was littered with them. They had eight wides and five attempts that dropped short. You can talk about conversion rates all you want, but around half the attempts were the type that serious teams don’t take. Dublin won’t.

Derry hit one goal in the first half and it was a thing of beauty with total team play. An attack went through Niall Toner to Shane McGuigan, then with Conor Doherty who played Niall Loughlin into a space that was completely unoccupied.

The Greenlough man then produced a patient dummy that doubles as a twist and turn and completely took his marker, Shane Ryan, out of the equation. Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan had also bought his intention so that when Loughlin straightened up, he simply rolled the ball into an empty net.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher will be pleased with how the various elements of his team are functioning. He still demands young goalkeeper Odhran Lynch to be brave and one example of his cutting out a Kildare attack showed exactly why.

On duty for the BBC broadcast, Gallagher’s former captain, Michael Murphy made the point that the two form teams in the country are Mayo and Derry. And a large part of that is because both know who their middle eight players – the half back and half forward and midfield lines – are, and are delivering consistently with those players.

Answering that thought, Rory Gallagher said: “We are a lot happier with the preparation and having your full complement of players. I am happier, but it’s no good being happy unless you are winning.

“We will stay grounded, delighted to be playing well and we feel every week the challenge is on us to play well and we look forward to training.”

On next week when Dublin come to Celtic Park, he added: “It’s only big because it’s the next game. People get a wee bit carried away because it’s Dublin. We are both on equal points and we both have to try to fight to get over the line and get promotion. It will be a nice challenge.”

Gallagher wants his defence to be compact and they showed that throughout. But he also wants a fast and ruthless counter attack that makes use of all the forwards. Indeed, all of them would have been on the scoresheet by the break only for Paul Cassidy’s attempted fisted point coming off the post although Benny Heron converted it into a point on the rebound anyway.

Four points from Shane McGuigan, two from play and two from frees, along with two from Heron and one each from Niall Toner and Ethan Doherty had the Oak Leafers 1-8 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

The second half was only seven minutes old when the outcome was decisively stated. Some interplay from Eoin McEvoy and Conor McCluskey got Shane McGuigan on the ball, but he had to run 25 metres towards goal, throwing Shane Ryan a serious dummy before crashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Sometimes, a disastrous performance arrives out of nowhere. Kildare cannot say they weren’t warned here as they had their horror show against Cork, having put it up to Dublin in the league opener.

In 76 minutes of football here, they scored two points from play.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy 0-1, C McCluskey; C Doherty, P McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner 0-2, 1f, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty 0-3; B Heron 0-2, S McGuigan 1-7, 4f, 1xmark, N Loughlin 1-0

Subs: S Downey for McGrogan (55m), O McWilliams for Heron (60m), C McGuckian for Padraig Cassidy (63m), P McNeill for McEvoy, B McCarron for Toner (68m)

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, K Flynn, P McDermott 0-1; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; E Doyle, B McCormack, A Beirne 0-1; N Flynn 0-2f, D Kirwin 0-3f, J Robinson

Subs: D Flynn for Robinson (31m), J Sargeant for Malone (HT), P Cribbin for Beirne (43m), B Coffey for McCormack (52m).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)​.