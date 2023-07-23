Derry use last year’s heartbreak to power into All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final, FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 22/7/2023 Derry vs Kilkenny Derry's Aine McAllister is presented with the Player of the Match award by Ulster delegate Karen McCormack Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final, FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 22/7/2023 Derry vs Kilkenny Derry's Lauren McKenna and Aoife Cantwell of Kilkenny

2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final, FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 22/7/2023 Derry vs Kilkenny Derry's Aoife Shaw and Mary Hegarty celebrate at the final whistle

The agony of losing last year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final to an injury-time point having led close to the end was a driver for Derry as they recorded a 0-21 to 0-14 extra time triumph over Kilkenny at the same stage this time around in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday.

As a result, they will play Meath in the Final at Croke Park on August 6 after the Royals edged out neighbours Westmeath in a thriller by 1-11 to 0-10 at the same venue.

“It was nail-biting at times,” admitted Áine McAllister, who scored eight points including five from play.

Having led for much of proceedings, it looked like Derry would suffer a similar fate to 12 months ago as an Emma Manogue-inspired Kilkenny reeled off six points on the trot to hit the front.

But an equaliser from Aoife Shaw, who finished with six points herself, earned Derry a reprieve and they made full use of it.

“We fell asleep at times but we definitely redeemed ourselves in extra time, put the hard work in and it paid off,” continued McAllister.

“Towards the end of the second half, they had the momentum. We maybe took for granted the lead we did have and fell asleep a bit but were lucky to have Aoife Shaw do that equaliser, so we then got the chance to go to extra time.

“It showed at the beginning of the two halves of extra time the fight that was in us to show there was more in the tank.

“We were here the same stage as last year, All-Ireland Semi-Final against Cork and it went to injury time and we ended up getting beat by a point. So a lot of the girls on the panel understand that hurt and we were using that as motivation and a way to drive us forward. The girls just want it for each other.”

A goal from Amy Gaffney right on the hour finally separated Meath from Westmeath.

“We knew we were coming down to a savagely difficult game,” said Aoife Minogue, who scored four points for the winners. “We played them a couple of weeks ago. Role reversal and they bet us by a few to be fair. So we knew we had an uphill battle but we all rowed in together.

“Us against Derry is always a good battle and we’re just glad to be still in it. We’ll spend the next two weeks prepping to take them on and hope for the best.”

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior decider will, like the senior Final, be an all-Munster affair as Tipperary and Clare emerged from their jousts with Roscommon and Armagh at Donaghmore Ashbourne.