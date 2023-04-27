Derry will have to be at our peak to see off Monaghan, warns Brendan Rogers

Hands off: Brendan Rogers strives to keep a Dublin defender at bay in the recent Allianz League Division Two Final — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

When Brendan Rogers swept over what proved to be the winning score for Derry in their Allianz League game against Dublin at Celtic Park early last month, he made a big statement in relation to his side’s intent.

From then on Derry’s drive for promotion became unrelenting although the Dubs were to gain a measure of revenge when they subsequently outgunned the Oak Leaf side in the Division One Final at Croke Park.

But that victory at home clearly bolstered Derry’s morale and now as they prepare to face Monaghan in the first of the Ulster Championship Semi-Finals on Saturday at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (5pm), Rogers believes that the momentum and spirit generated over the course of the League can stand Derry in good stead.

With a comfortable Championship win over Fermanagh already under their belts, the odds on Derry retaining the title they won for the first time in 24 years have shortened but Rogers is not reading too much into this.

“While it was good to get over Fermanagh, we know that Monaghan will be coming back to Healy Park fortified by that opening round win over Tyrone. They showed what they are capable of in that game and obviously they will be very keen to replicate that performance,” maintains Rogers.

“They have very capable players in their side who will be particularly keen to lead from the front and even though they included three Championship debutants in their line-up against Tyrone they most certainly did not look out of place in the Senior Championship.”

Indeed Monaghan’s courage, commitment and skill in that game were such that having conceded ground in the first-half they were able to engage a higher gear after the break and snatch a dramatic victory via Ryan O’Toole’s last-minute goal.

And Rogers is aware that a repeat helping of that second-half form in particular could help to sustain the Farney outfit in Sunday’s game.

“It’s important for any team to hit their best form in the big games. We had a big game in the All-Ireland Semi-Final against Galway last year when we did not manage to play the way we wanted to play — we went behind and we could not claw it back and went on to lose the match,” recalls Rogers.

“I think in the interim, and especially in our home game against Dublin, we learned how to fight for each other in the best interests of the collective good.

“We worked hard to get the turnovers that mattered and that’s something that we will have to do this week-end especially if the heat comes on.”

“We have gained added experience over the past year or so and we like to think that we can now build further on this.”

Since moving from his more established post of full-back to slot in beside Conor Glass at midfield, Rogers has been a revelation in Derry’s colours.

His whole-hearted approach, ability to cover acres of ground and aerial strength make him one of the most accomplished players in the country but he prefers to dwell on the team ethic.

Derry may have lost to Galway in last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final (2-8 to 1-6) but it was the dynamic forays of Rogers particularly in the first-half that did much to unsettle the Galway defence.

It’s not often that Derry are forced to settle for a total of 1-6 — indeed, it seems inconceivable just now with Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty and Paul Cassidy in superb form — but Galway had their homework done and to a certain extent stifled their opponents in the second-half.

Derry have put that game well and truly behind them, though, and while recognising that Monaghan have enjoyed a twin boost just lately — retaining their Division One slot in the League by overwhelming Mayo and pipping Tyrone in the Championship — Rory Gallagher’s side are keen to deliver on Saturday.

“The Ulster Championship is building towards a great climax and we hope to book our place in the final,” said Rogers.

“We owe it to our very loyal fans and indeed to ourselves.”