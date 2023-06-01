Derry will have to be on our toes against motivated Donegal, says Paul Cassidy

When Paul Cassidy was initially introduced to the Derry senior football team he had set himself the target of trying to make an early impact in the hope that he might just hold onto his place.

What he did not quite bargain for was making 40 consecutive appearances, pocketing two Ulster Senior Championship medals and laying the groundwork for what has all the hallmarks of being a hugely successful career at inter-county level.

Bellaghy clubman Cassidy will be a key figure once again when Derry take the field against Donegal on Sunday in an All-Ireland Championship round-robin tie which will be very much in the nature of a local derby.

While Derry have their sights on reaching the closing stages of the All-Ireland Championship for the second successive year, Donegal will be fiercely focused on striving to maintain what they hope will prove a renaissance under interim manager Aidan O’Rourke.

A modest win away to Clare marked O’Rourke’s baptism in his new role but a confrontation, even on home ground, with a fired-up, hugely ambitious Derry side will be a different proposition altogether.

And if Cassidy tends to hover just out of the spotlight, his prodigious input is such that he has become a key axle around which the team revolves.

His creativity, finishing skills and irrepressible work ethic have elevated him onto a higher plateau — so much so, indeed, that his style and panache have helped to usher him into a class of his own.

Shane McGuigan, Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass tend to be regarded as the shining lights of this Derry outfit but Cassidy is very much a beacon in his own right.

Such is his enthusiasm and fervour that he admits he can hardly wait for Sunday to come round.

“We know that every game now is a real pressure contest and we have to be on our toes,” insists Cassidy.

“While we are more than delighted to have landed two Ulster titles, we want to try and push on and chase the bigger prize if we can.

“We know that other teams have a strong focus on this so we just have to apply ourselves harder.”

When you have made your debut on a cold winter’s night three years ago against the backdrop of Division Three of the Allianz League, you tend to appreciate rather more your participation in the top bracket.

And indeed it’s doubtful if anyone is more grateful than the modest and unassuming Cassidy for the progress both he and Derry have made since that ground-breaking night for him in 2020.

“It’s brilliant to be part of the side and to be going in against Donegal. While they might not have been doing all that well lately, they will be very much up for this game, you can be sure of that,” insists Cassidy.

“I count myself fortunate to be involved. Of course, you hope to stay injury-free and retain your place but I take each game as it comes and hope for the best.”