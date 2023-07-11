Derry will need to go ‘full tilt’ to upset Kerry in All-Ireland Semi-Final, says Conor Doherty

Conor Doherty and Derry will face the might of the Kingdom on Sunday

If Derry defender Conor Doherty harboured any doubts that he had made it into the elite playing sector within the GAA, then they were removed when his cousin Tanya Roberts-Brown took a hand in proceedings.

In her role as PRO and chairperson of the Minor committee at the Downings club in neighbouring Donegal, Tanya lost no time in whisking Conor along as the VIP guest at the club’s annual dinner-dance last year.

And how did he repay them for their generosity? By slamming in Derry’s crucial second goal against Donegal in the recent All-Ireland Qualifiers tie that saw the Oak Leaf side gain a resounding 3-14 to 1-15 win.

But even the mercurial Doherty with two back-to-back Ulster medals to his credit, a Dr McKenna Cup medal and the inviting prospect of Division One action in the Allianz League ahead of him next term is not having it all his own when it comes to family sporting honours.

His brother is in the Derry senior squad and was in the county side that won the All-Ireland Minor title two years ago while another brother Oisin distinguished himself in the All-Ireland Minor Final against Monaghan on Sunday by setting up the only goal of the game for James Sargent.

But both Mark and Oisin will be very much behind Conor — figuratively speaking, of course — when he strives to contain the formidable Kerry attack in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship second Semi-Final at Croke Park (4.00pm).

“It’s great to have family backing and obviously we are very keen to reach the All-Ireland Final,” insists Conor. “We do not think we did ourselves justice in losing to Galway at the Semi-Final stage last year so we feel we have ground to make up.

“There is no doubt that Kerry have been setting a hot pace but we believe that we have grown in confidence. It’s essential that we go at full tilt for the entire match. We need to give it everything.”

The Derry half-back line of Doherty, Gareth McKinless and Padraig McGrogan will have a vital role to play on Sunday given the fire-power and pace contained in the Kerry half-forward line. This particular unit in the Derry side has been particularly impressive this year their tremendous work-rate complemented by their efficient marking.

Obviously it goes without saying that the mercurial David Clifford is seen as the major obstacle to Derry’s hopes of making it into the Final although Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford are also capable of weaving their magic up front while Tom O’Sullivan, Jason Foley and Gavin White are defenders who, in the words of Peter Canavan, “tackle like dogs”.

Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh is well aware of the magnitude of the task that his side face but he is keeping his feet firmly planted on the ground.

“We are where we are and now it’s up to us to deliver a performance that will be worthy of the occasion. Kerry have shown they are very focused on retaining their All-Ireland title but we know we have to rise to the challenge,” stresses Meenagh.

“The players were disappointed with their display against Galway last year and want to make up for it. I don’t think they will lack support and I feel they will be prepared to put in a huge effort.”