Derry win while Antrim settle for draw

It was a case of a point lost for Antrim in the opening round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate championship in Ahoghill yesterday when they led by 1-11 to 1-8 after 58 minutes and conceded the last three points to give visiting Carlow a share of the spoils.

Antrim had the breeze behind them in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break with Dervla Cosgrove accounting for seven of the points. She went for goal from a 25m free in the 25th minute, but her shot came off the base of the post for Maria Bakewell to flash to the net.

Antrim held Carlow to a single point for the first 20 minutes of the second half and, after Cosgrove had hit the target with two late frees, they looked like claiming both points.

In the same group Derry did the spade-work in the first half to claim a win over Wexford in Owenbeg. Orlaith Hull’s goal in the 24th minute helped them to a 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

The home side pulled away during the third quarter with an own goal in the 46th minute putting them 2-13 to 0-5 ahead. Wexford eventually scored through Emer Hunt, but points from the McAllister sisters, Aoife Shaw and Máiréad McNicholl sent them top of the group with a 2-17 to 0-7 win.