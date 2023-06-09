Derry young guns eye spot in the Camogie Championship knockout stages

Derry can clinch a place in the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship by beating Carlow in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on Saturday.

Two weeks ago they had a resounding 16-point victory over Wexford while Carlow came back to snatch a draw with Antrim.

In contrast to Derry’s poor performances in the League, there was a fluency in their movement in Owenbeg and younger players brought through by new manager PJ O’Mullan have all stepped up to the mark.

Carlow were short a few against Antrim due to university exams, but even at full strength should not trouble the Oak Leaf. Antrim’s tie with Wexford has been postponed until next weekend

Meanwhile, Armagh are in line reach the knock-out stages of the Premier Junior Championship provided they produce the goods in the Box-It Athletic Grounds for the visit of Limerick.

The Orchard County has reached the last three finals and recently lost the Division Three League decider to Carlow. They bounced back with a big win over Mayo in the first round of the Championship on the same day Limerick eased their way past Offaly.

In the same competition Tyrone are playing against last year’s beaten semi-finalists Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis.