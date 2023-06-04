Derry’s goal-crazy second half leads them to crucial All-Ireland victory over Donegal

Donegal 1-15 Derry 3-14

Padraig McGrogan of Derry celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

Three goals in a blistering second-half propelled Derry to a magnificent five-point victory over Donegal in Ballybofey.

Derry led by three points at half-time, but goals from Conor Doherty, Lachlan Murray and Padraig McGrogan nailed the Donegal coffin shut with five minutes to go.

The visitors shone brightest in the opening 35 minutes, and ran in 0-9 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

A trademark dummy and point from Paul Cassidy opened the afternoon’s scoring in the fifth minute of play.

Benny Heron squandered a goal opportunity in the eighth minute but made some measure of amends when he doubled Derry’s lead soon after.

The hosts were guilty of a number of early wides before Conor O’Donnell finally split the sticks in the 12th minute. Oisin Gallen’s free shortly after levelled matters.

When Shane McGuigan and Ciaran Thompson exchanged frees it left parity on the scoreboard at 0-3 each, before a beauty from Ciaran McFaul edged Derry ahead once again after 22 minutes.

McFaul nailed another clinker soon after before midfielder Jason McGee wasted a double chance to raise a green flag for the home side. McGee burst through on goal only to be denied by a point-blank Odhran Lynch save.

Veteran forward Benny Heron was a late replacement for Niall Loughlin, but the Ballinascreen man tormented Caolan Ward for most of the first-half, with Niall Toner converting a free on one such occasion.

Conor Glass was everywhere – reading the game, mopping up, setting up scores, plugging gaps in defence. And, not to be outdone, midfield partner Brendan Rogers curled over a magnificent point to stretch Derry’s lead to four points on the half hour.

Donegal added two more points as we rounded the final bend of the first-half, courtesy of a couple of soft Oisin Gallen frees.

But Derry had the final say when a blistering Conor McCluskey run culminated in Shane McGuigan’s third score of the first half. McGuigan found himself in an air-tight wrap with Brendan McCole throughout the first-half but still wriggled enough space to keep the Derry scoreboard ticking over.

The second-half was all about goals, Derry goals. Conor Doherty almost burst the Donegal onion bag when he scored the first major of the contest in the 46th minute.

Derry began sneaking in on goal a couple of times but, initially at least, coming away empty handed as Oisin Gallen continued to drag his side back into the contest with three straight frees.

It all left Derry 1-13 to 0-13 ahead by the time Paddy McBrearty made his long-awaited return to Donegal action at the end of the third quarter.

Lachlan Murray provided the ultimate impact substitution when he fisted home a goal with his first touch in the 56th minute. Gareth McKinless’ rapid fire run was the catalyst for the Derry major. It stretched the Derry advantage to 2-13 to 0-13 after 56 minutes.

And by the time unsung hero Padraig McGrogan clinically arrowed the ball past Shaun Patton for Derry’s third goal it put his side 3-14 to 0-15 ahead.

Rory O’Donnell finally goaled for Donegal but his effort deep in injury-time was little other than a consolation.

Donegal: Shaun Patton (0-1, 1 ’45), Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan McColgan, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Odhran Doherty, Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee, Daire O Baoill, Jamie Brennan, Ciaran Thompson (0-2, 1f), Hugh McFadden, Oisin Gallen (0-9, 6f), Conor O’Donnell (0-2)

Subs: L McGlynn for J Brennan (50), P McBrearty (0-1, 1f) for D O Baoill (55), R O’Donnell for J McGee (56)

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan(1-0), Conor Doherty (1-0), Gareth McKinless, Conor Glass (0-1), Brendan Rogers (0-2), Niall Toner (0-1, 1f), Paul Cassidy (0-4), Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-3, 2f), Benny Heron 0-1

Subs: N Loughlin for N Toner (46), P Cassidy for B Heron (51), L Murray (1-0) for C McFaul (55), D Cassidy for C McKaigue (68)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)