Derry’s leading man Shane McGuigan takes his place among the GAA’s elite

If Shane McGuigan harboured any reservations in relation to his arrival within the elite group of top-scoring forwards who garnish the inter-county GAA scene then the media have quite rightly ensured that his place at the top table has been guaranteed.

The Derry forward’s sublime finishing coupled with his creative flair and robust competitive approach quite rightly now see his name mentioned in the same breath when the feats of household names such as David Clifford, Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Darren McCorry are being discussed.

In helping Derry to make it back to back Ulster titles, McGuigan’s contribution was such that he is now regarded as Derry’s lethal weapon.

In his team’s recent provincial campaign McGuigan scored 2-5 against Fermanagh, 0-9 in the Semi-Final against Monaghan and 0-7 against Armagh in the decider. Indeed, his individual score contributions to those games were higher than several teams have accumulated in the provincial championships to date.

On Saturday McGuigan will again have a leading role when Derry host Monaghan in a crucial Group Four All-Ireland championship round-robin series clash at Celtic Park (7.00pm).

Derry's Shane McGuigan is overcome with emotion after Ulster Final delight

The fact that Derry overcame the Farney County in the Ulster Semi-Final will see an added edge to the contest with both sides aware that a win is vital.

Yet while McGuigan’s masterly displays have highlighted Derry’s progress, the side is very far from being a one-trick pony.

Over the course of the past 18 months a number of Derry players among them Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy and Ethan Doherty have come of age in linking up with the more seasoned brigade within the side.

And it’s this potent mix of youthful vibrancy and experienced guile that have helped to keep Derry in the limelight.

Interim manager Ciaran Meenagh has brought his own Midas touch into the equation as his team are focused on building on their provincial success.

Tonight they will face a Monaghan side hoping to avenge their Ulster Semi-Final setback against the Oak Leaf side but conscious that their opponents are going from strength to strength.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey was magnanimous after his team’s loss to Derry but will be keen to hail his own side tonight should they get the better of their hosts.

While Derry’s experienced battalion comprising skipper Conor Glass, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Benny Heron, Niall Loughlin and Odhran Lynch have been leading the way, Monaghan too are not short on experience.

Skipper Kieran Duffy leads a side that in Rory Beggan, Ryan Wylie, Dessie Ward, Darren Hughes, Jack McCarron and Conor McManus boasts a shoal of experience who can help to set the tone for the team’s display.

Hughes and Killian Lavelle form a durable midfield pairing but in Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers they will be coming up against a formidable dual force.

Conor McManus is still proving a major threat in the Monaghan attack while Michael Bannigan is an accomplished playmaker with Stephen O’Hanlon and Conor McCarthy skilled in the art of plundering scores.

Manager Corey knows that his side will have to show a distinct improvement from their Ulster Championship meeting with Derry if they are to salvage something from tonight’s game.

“In our recent meeting, Derry were the better side but this time round we have to play for the whole match and not just in spasms,” points out Corey. “We were behind at half-time the last day and if the truth be told we were always chasing the game.

“Quite simply, we cannot afford a repeat of that because if you let Derry off the hook they will punish you, there’s no doubt about that.”

Derry’s willingness to play on the front foot and move the ball up quickly in the direction of McGuigan, Niall Loughlin and Niall Toner in particular has been paying handsome dividends to date and this is a policy that will be repeated today.

This being the case, the Monaghan defence can expect to come under fire but will require to exercise control and discipline as the possible concession of free-kicks could see the ever-accurate McGuigan reap a rich harvest of scores.

For their part, Monaghan possess one of the best free-takers in the country in Conor McManus who, like McGuigan, made an impact in the Ulster Championship and is now prepared to step up to the mark and help drive Monaghan closer to an All-Ireland quarter-final place.

Kieran Duffy is a dynamic captain who marshals his defence from full-back and more often than not finds himself launching counter-attacks as he repeatedly disrupts opponents’ raids.

Monaghan have managed to retain their place in the Division One of the League and their experience of playing against teams in the top bracket over the course of recent years has been standing to them. But maybe not to the extent that they will be able to foil Derry’s bid to sustain their push for more substantial silverware