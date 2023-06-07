Derry’s Shane McGuigan calls for All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final berth for provincial winners

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for May winner, Derry footballer Shane McGuigan, and PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month for May winner, Down camogie player Dearbhla Magee, receive their awards at PwC offices in Dublin

Derry star Shane McGuigan has proposed a direct pathway to the All-Ireland Football Quarter-Finals as a future incentive for counties to chase a provincial title.

After waiting 24 years to end their Ulster Senior Football Championship famine, Derry have now won back-to-back finals in dramatic fashion, including a penalty shootout triumph over Armagh last month.

But this year’s three other provincial Finals produced a cumulative 49-point cakewalk for Galway, Kerry and Dublin, whereas several other contenders, eliminated early, have rebounded impressively in the new Sam Maguire group stages.

“I think there maybe could have been a bit more incentive in the provincials,” said McGuigan, who has been named PwC GAA/GPA player of the month for May. “Winning your provincial and going straight into a Quarter-Final is something they could have looked at.”

He added: “Up in Ulster we maybe are a bit selfish and we are not looking at the wider scheme of things, but as a young boy all you dreamed about was Clones or Casement Park sometimes on Ulster Final day.

“We’ve seen it this year, winning an Ulster was our best way of preparing ourselves for the All-Ireland Championship. But I do think there could be more of an incentive and other ways to get teams really rattled for it.

“You can see Mayo, the way they played their first (Connacht) game and then the way they bounced back, they obviously didn’t take it as a massive hit losing in their provincial.

"The same with Tyrone and Monaghan have obviously bounced back, but we in Derry saw it as the best way to prepare ourselves for the Championship.”