Everything is coming together at perfect time for Derry's All-Ireland ambitions, believes captain Chrissy McKaigue

Of all the pitch-side instructions that Derry manager Rory Gallagher issues to his players, the ones that raise a quizzical eyebrow or even a smirk from supporters are those sent the way of captain Chrissy McKaigue.

Everywhere he’s gone, he’s been ‘Chrissy’. But Gallagher is not a man without his quirks. Much like how Brian Clough insisted on referring to Teddy Sheringham as ‘Edward Sheringham’, McKaigue is always called ‘Christopher’.

“That is my full title,” says McKaigue. “But along with my parents, he must be the only person that calls me Christopher.”

There is something of each other in each man. McKaigue is one of the most focused individuals in Gaelic sport and that trait continues off the field with his never-ending education, even popping up on the odd sideline and helping out club teams in recent years.

As games approach, his focus narrows and he enters a brooding period akin to a Roy Keane character.

Two decades ago, when Gallagher spent three seasons as the leading scorer in the Ulster Championship from 2000 to 2002, despite not getting to a single final and at a time when Oisín McConville, Stephen McDonnell, Paddy Bradley and Peter Canavan were flying, the pre-match photo always caught Gallagher in total focus, staring into the mid-distance. It was the exact same when he played schoolboy football.

“Me and Rory have a very, very close relationship but the boys laugh too that our relationship is more open and honest than most of the players,” says McKaigue, ahead of today’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Clare.

“We’d have a go at each other at times but we’re very, very close and probably in many ways we share similar personality traits.”

A thoughtful sort, he recognises that the appointment of Gallagher is not the one single factor in Derry’s resurgence.

“There’s many variables. For example, Slaughtneil going on a run, that’s a significant amount of our panel (for a time, Slaughtneil were providing four of Derry’s back six in McKaigue, his brother Karl, Brendan Rogers and Paul McNeill).

“We’ve always had strong club teams usually competing at Ulster and national level and that’s disrupted Derry’s plans.

“The reality is that a conveyor belt of talent has been coming through and with the appointment of Rory, the two curves have met.

“The Derry minors were unfortunately beaten in the Ulster final but that’s the sixth time in eight years they have reached the Ulster minor final. St Pat’s Maghera and St Mary’s Magherafelt have been very, very competitive in MacRory Cups, winning them and being in Hogan semi-finals and finals.

“The Derry minors won the title a few years ago, the Derry U20s won an Ulster final a couple of years ago. We’re starting to see all that coming into it. But you still need a signature win to validate yourself and (the Ulster final) was massive for that. I have made no reservations about it, I don’t think we would have achieved it without Rory Gallagher and his know-how.”

He also sees how changes at county board level can have a huge effect, with Stephen Barker moving from county board chairman to the role of head of operations.

“Steven Barker has come in as the head of operations — he’s been an unbelievable man, and Rory too. Timing in life is a big thing and the curves have all met. Under-age and grassroots and that — it’s all come together, but there’s not one reason.

“You need all of that and more. You still need a signature win, like the Ulster final, to announce yourself and that’s the beauty of it. You still need that one big day to say, ‘Hang on, this is possible at senior level’ and the value of that can’t be under-estimated.”

And then a revealing thought: “He’s been good for Derry but I think Derry has been good for him too.”

It’s indisputable. The Donegal players who played under Jim McGuinness and Gallagher always flagged his input. Eamonn McGee also once said that if Donegal had Gallagher for 2014 instead of the fall-out with McGuinness, they wouldn’t have lost that All-Ireland final to Kerry.

When he succeeded McGuinness, he was left with a team that showed extreme levels of wear and tear. Hip operations and cruciate ligament injuries across the panel were common. Gallagher reached the Ulster finals of 2015 and 2016 but he had also started the process of blooding many of what are now frontline seniors.

Once that ended, he fell in with his native county of Fermanagh. Assessing the players, he drew on their defensive strengths and for a couple of seasons they were one of the highest-performing teams in the country in that aspect.

It left him open to criticism as being overly-conservative and accusations of ‘joystick-coaching’ as he directed his players around the field.

His appointment in Derry wasn’t universally lauded. Joe Brolly became an arch-critic and his voice carries. Within the Derry set-up, though, McKaigue and others had an open mind.

“When he got the job, you’d always hear snippets of how well received he was in Donegal,” he says. “I think he’d laugh about it now, but I don’t think he realised how bad a place Derry were in. He was probably caught unawares in the first year — we were in a really bad place, tactically we had no idea.

“Culturally we were in a bad place in terms of the environment needed to compete with the top teams. Covid came at a good time for us because we were in disarray to a fair extent, because we had a bit of time to fix where we were at, what we needed to change.”

One game away from an All-Ireland semi-final.