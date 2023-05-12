Ex-Derry star Paul McFlynn backs Oak Leafs’ consistency to get them over the line in Ulster Final

Paul McFlynn has been impressed by Derry's form ahead of Sunday's showdown with Armagh

As someone who pocketed an Ulster Senior Football Championship medal with Derry in 1998, Paul McFlynn is one of only a handful of players in the county who is familiar with this winning feeling.

That’s one of the reasons he is particularly keen to see Derry come out on top against Armagh on at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones on Sunday, when his county will attempt to win back-to-back titles.

A dynamic wing-back who gave Derry outstanding service from 1997 until 2006, McFlynn has watched successive line-ups representing the county fall by the wayside as teams such as Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan tended to dominate the Ulster landscape for the past two decades.

McFlynn, though, is convinced the present Oak Leaf side can turn the corner and end what has been a frustratingly lengthy period of championship failure.

“Unlike Derry sides of the past, this current team have shown they are consistent and that to me is a key element they will take into this Final,” declares McFlynn,.

“You have, of course, players like Brendan Rogers, Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass who are standard-bearers for the side but then you must take into account the fact that people such as Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Doherty and Conor McCluskey among others have morphed into extremely capable, confident players in what is a well-drilled team.

“Then you look at goalkeeper Odhran Lynch who has been improving all along the line and young Eoin McEvoy who has been a revelation at full-back since coming in after Brendan Rogers was moved to midfield.”

Ethan Doherty can wield a huge influence for Derry in Sunday’s showdown with Armagh — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Derry’s surge to last year’s Ulster title, their subsequent capture of the Dr McKenna Cup and their successful journey into Division One have impressed McFlynn to such an extent that not only can he see the Oak Leafs beating Armagh but going on to make an impact on the All-Ireland stage.

“To me, Armagh are a good side, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes it can be difficult to figure out to what pattern they are playing,” he asserts.

“But I have not the slightest doubt just the same that Armagh will be seriously motivated. Silverware has eluded them for a while so they will see this as an opportunity to lift a trophy.

“I believe they have very good forwards particularly when they click as a unit and they will certainly carry a big threat.

“I honestly think that if Rian O’Neill in particular hits form then Armagh could be dangerous.

“Obviously on the day anything can happen but I would have to say that I will be disappointed if Derry do not manage to win by three or four points.”

O’Neill returned to the orchard county line-up for their handsome semi-final win over Down and he looked to have recovered his usual sharpness. But rather more will be expected from him on Sunday both as a sublime finisher and as joint captain in tandem with Aidan Nugent.

Having shown that he can play at midfield or full-forward, O’Neill has already underlined his versatility.

He added another string to this particular bow by bringing off a spectacular goal-line save in the championship match against Cavan when it seemed as if the Breffni outfit were about to pull the contest out of the fire.

Former Derry ace McFlynn is among O’Neill’s admirers but underlines the fact that if the Crossmaglen Rangers dynamo is accorded time and room when on the ball then he could inflict serious damage on the Oak Leaf side’s morale.

Should he be blunted, however, then Derry could derive fresh spirit and take the game more forcibly to their opponents, whose attacking tendencies might well be curbed.

McFlynn’s passion for football is such that he still takes a big interest in club fare in his county and believes that success on this stage is having an impact at the higher level.

“Teams like Slaughtneil and Glen have been doing exceptionally well of late and the Derry county team is benefiting from this,” he explains.

“They will certainly get a very big chance to really prove their worth at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.”