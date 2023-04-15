Former Derry hero Damian Cassidy believes fired-up Oak Leafs will be too hot for Fermanagh to handle

Former Oak Leafs hero Damian Cassidy has high hopes for Derry as they prepare to do battle with Fermanagh — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

The Bellaghy man’s appetite for the fray, his creativity when on the ball and his flair for scoring saw him make an invaluable contribution to his team’s rise to the ultimate glory.

Today, Cassidy will be among the Oak Leaf County’s most fervent supporters when they confront Fermanagh in an Ulster Championship Quarter-Final that has a particular appeal.

With both teams having been promoted and sharing the belief that they can now transport their fine form into the Championship, a tingling contest would appear to be on the agenda – and Cassidy is among those who enthusiastically subscribe to this.

In typical fashion, he lays his cards on the table facing upwards.

“To be really honest, I think the way Derry play the game now is too far developed for Fermanagh to disrupt their plan,” points out Cassidy. “The truth of the matter is that there will be very few if any serious shocks in gaelic football in this Championship season. The overall strategy in relation to how the game is played by the top teams and the way in which it has developed makes it very hard to see how upsets can be recorded.

“I know there were a few shocks last weekend with Clare beating Cork for example, but the fact of the matter is when you are at the cutting edge of Championship football, you don’t expect major shocks.”

Derry’s Conor McCluskey battles with Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cassidy, who has acquired considerable team management experience at various different levels within the GAA, pinpoints what he views as one of Derry’s strong points.

“You know what you are going to get when this Derry team take the field,” he insists.

“But it’s not all plain sailing. You take Derry’s defeat to Dublin in the Allianz League Division Two Final. There were many Derry people lamenting that setback, but I tend to take things from a different perspective.

“Take it from me, there is nothing like a defeat to sharpen your focus and make you knuckle down. A defeat forces you to renew what you have been doing in terms of tactics and conduct a really deep analysis of what did work on the day and what did not work.”

And he believes that the defeat to the Dubs in that game highlighted what he sees as “the only criticism I would have” of this Derry set-up.

“While I think that the Derry players and management deserve all the credit for what they have achieved over the past year in particular, I think that they have left themselves exposed by not developing their extended panel,” says Cassidy.

“That came home in serious style in the league Final when they lost a few players and they did not have adequate resources to step into the breach. They brought on some of the Under-20 players but to no avail.”

Derry's Brendan Rogers has made himself an important driving force of the side — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Cassidy stresses that teams with strong panels are invariably better equipped to deal with situations when they lose players to injury during a game.

“Counties like Dublin, Kerry and Galway have developed their squads to such an extent that ready-made replacements are able to step in when the occasion demands, and in that way the team does not suffer,” states Cassidy.

“In having more options and support from the bench, other teams can continue to make progress, but I think the bench is where Derry’s biggest weakness is when all is said and done.

“Those counties which can turn to their bench and call upon players who might be able to salvage a game for them certainly know what they are doing. I would like Derry to be in that category going forward.”

While Cassidy has reservations about the Derry bench, he has nothing but plaudits for such key components as Eoin McEvoy and Conor McCluskey, who have made a big impact since being drafted in.

And he is also convinced that Rory Gallagher’s decision to move Brendan Rogers outfield has given added momentum and drive to the panel, which was perhaps best highlighted when he swept over the winning point against Dublin at Celtic Park a few weeks ago.

“I think the manner in which Rogers can attack the opposition with his pace and strength can discomfit them (Fermanagh) and maybe create the space in which other players can operate,” notes Cassidy. “But there is no doubt that the loss of Chrissy McKaigue and Eoin McEvoy towards the end of the league was a disappointment. After all, this is two-thirds of the full-back line when you think about it.”

Derry’s elevation to Division One follows on the heels of their Ulster title triumph last year and the capture of the Dr McKenna Cup earlier this year.

Now, like everyone else of an Oak Leaf persuasion, Cassidy is yearning for more success.

He continued: “I suppose success can breed success, and if Derry get a little more of it this year, there will be no complaints from within the county. We have had our share of barren years, you know.”