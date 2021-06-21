Gallagher believes Derry have more to offer despite earning promotion from Division Three

Five games played in Division Three, five wins with an average winning margin of over ten points, silverware lifted and do you think Derry and their manager Rory Gallagher is happy?

You wouldn’t have guessed it in the demeanour of the players afterwards, or during the game when Gallagher was by turns exasperated, frustrated and plain furious. It is clear that despite swamping this Offaly team, Derry have their sights firmly on June 11 when they will most likely be facing Donegal in Ballybofey in the Ulster Championship. There is too much talent within their ranks to be satisfied with this most frivolous of league wins.

Derry had eleven different scorers and enormous performances from Conor Glass and Gareth McKinless. Yet they were extremely wasteful all the same and the final play of the game, a poorly hit penalty from Shane McGuigan blocked by the feet of stand-in goalkeeper Peter Cunningham after Paddy Dunican was black carded, summed up some of the frustrations.

“From we got going, I expected to get promotion,” said Gallagher afterwards.

“I expected to win all the games. I expect us to be a wee bit better than we are, that’s a sign of the potential of the team. But we had to prove that we were good enough to get out of Division Three.”

He continued: “I’d be very pleased with the attitude and commitment to each other. There were moments today when I felt we just took wrong options and, call it what you want, we were a bit selfish on the ball.

“It’s not unlucky when you miss some chances, and we’ve worked on that. We want to be one of the top teams in Ulster and in the country, and to do that we had to get out of Division Three.”

Derry had goal chances when Conor Glass fisted into the side netting and Shane McGuigan was partly blocked down in the first half, along with Niall Loughlin on three minutes after Gareth McKinless was punished for taking too many steps.

In the second half, McGuigan almost fell over the line with the ball in a Joe Sheridan pastiche eleven years on and while an umpire signalled a goal, it was ruled out by referee Sean Lonergan, while McGuigan himself made a pure effort at his penalty in the final act of the game.

Such wastefulness will get a good honest airing at the Owenbeg training ground as they look ahead to Championship.

Gallagher was honest enough to sidestep the one game at a time cliches and admit that Championship has formed a big part of his thinking from long ago.

“We were thinking of it, to be honest after the first league game,” he said.

“We felt, the way we came out of the blocks it was going to take a very unlikely series of events for us not to be promoted. We were good enough to come out the other side. So our eyes have been on Down and Donegal.”

Derry were 0-8 to 0-1 up after half an hour but the introduction of Niall McNamee gave Offaly some oxygen. They scored 1-3 in a five minute period either side of half time, but other than that flurry, it was Derry dominance.

Things are shaping up for Derry on the injury front here too. They got Karl McKaigue in for the last couple of minutes as he completed his recovery from an Achilles injury, while Gallagher admitted Brendan Rogers is nearing full participation in training sessions after his hamstring strain.

"I would want to be going into the Championship with 12, 13, 14 of my team crystal clear,” stated Gallagher.

"The likes of you going to the matches should almost be able to pick the team. You don’t want to hide who the best players are. Everybody knows Dublin’s team. Same as the Kerry team. That’s the level most teams aspire to, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan have been dominating Ulster, people could pick their first 14 all the time.”