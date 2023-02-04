Glen give up their quest for All-Ireland Club Final replay

There will be no All-Ireland Club Football Final replay after Derry side Glen withdrew from the appeal process last night.

On Tuesday, both themselves and Kilmacud Crokes were informed after a Central Competition Controls Committee meeting that the game would be replayed, after the Derry side objected to Rule 6.44 being broken, as Kilmacud had 16 players on the pitch for the final play.

Yesterday lunchtime, it emerged that Kilmacud had objected to the replay.

Last night, officials from Glen met and later issued a statement that read: “Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland Club Final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken.

“Due to the ongoing proceedings, we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.

“Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process.”

The statement continued: “As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently we didn’t even know were possible.

“Watty Graham’s GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

“The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude after all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country.

“We will go again. Onwards and upwards. An Gleann Abu!”

How this controversy was going to play out without Glen’s withdrawal can easily be explained. Kilmacud lodged an appeal of the replay, and they would have faced the Central Appeals Committee.

In all likelihood, the outcome of that meeting would have been an upholding of the CCCC judgment, leaving Kilmacud with one final avenue to pursue in the GAA disciplinary process — the Disputes Resolution Authority.

It has now become clear that Kilmacud were prepared to throw extensive legal might at this in order to keep the Andy Merrigan Cup.

It leaves a sour taste at the end of what has been an unedifying episode, while many will ask exactly where the sportsmanship is in all of this.

Earlier in the day, Joe Brolly spoke to the Belfast Telegraph and expressed his astonishment that Kilmacud were not readily agreeing to a replay.

“Instead of making a noble statement and going to play the replay, they continue to embody the opposite of what the GAA is supposed to be,” said the 1993 All-Ireland winner.

“The idea that has been put out there that they would not play the replay anyway, that illustrates to you that the interests of the GAA are not at heart here.

“The idea that they see themselves as above the rules, can behave how they like and regardless of the fact the GAA have ordered a replay and now they have appealed that and are going to continue to appeal that.”

With various players on both teams either on holidays or in the middle of other pressing engagements, it was unknown when a potential replay could take place. But to delay it longer was not a good look for the Kilmacud club, Brolly argues.

“We then truly become a laughing stock. The idea that the players would not play the replay, that in some way Kilmacud are above the law, above the rules of the GAA and can ignore the decisions of the Association and the tribunals that are set up to protect the laws, that tells you all you need to know,” he said.

The end of this charade will leave the public sympathy very much with Glen, and a sense of victimhood will endure.

In the meantime, players will move on fast. Already, club training has begun for practically every club in Ulster, while last weekend Glen midfielder Conor Glass began his Derry captaincy by lining out for the Oak Leafers in their win over Limerick, along with Ethan Doherty, while Conleith McGuckian was on the bench.

The future of manager Malachy O’Rourke, who said in the immediate aftermath of the Final that he didn’t feel the club would appeal, will be the next point of speculation.