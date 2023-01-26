Glen may be forced to wait six days before they learn All Ireland Club Final replay verdict

Having lost their All-Ireland final on the pitch last Sunday, Ulster champions Glen are now embroiled in a frustrating waiting game off it.

With the deadline met to appeal that Kilmacud Crokes had 17 players on the pitch during the closing moments of the decider — in breach of the GAA’s Rule 6.44 — the matter looked to have taken a significant step forward.

However because their objection to their opponents’ transgression did not reach the Central Competitions Control Committee until yesterday — and only after the club was informed that no review of the rule transgression would be undertaken until they had lodged a formal objection — Kilmacud now have until Saturday morning if they wish to lodge a counter-objection.

While Kilmacud can also choose to proactively inform the CCCC that they won’t be counter objecting, this would still see the CCCC conduct a hearing on the matter. Thus as things stand, everything hinges on Kilmacud’s response and while the CCCC is understood to be anxious to pursue a hearing, the ball for now is at the foot of Robbie Brennan’s team.

Even should the CCCC convene and arrive at a decision, three days are then allowed for any appeal against such a decision.

Not surprisingly, the playing rule transgression has blighted Kilmacud’s victory celebrations after their 1-11 to 1-9 victory at Croke Park and triggered suggestions that a replay could be imminent.

Yet with the Allianz Football League due to commence this weekend thus making demands on players from both teams, setting a replay date could become a problem for the administrators particularly as the strong emphasis on the split season still prevails.

And given the severe criticism which was levelled at the Croke Park surface in the aftermath of last Sunday’s game and taking into account the costs which fans would have to incur to attend the game, it is possible that any re-run of the match might be at a provincial venue such as Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan.

But depending on the course the overall process takes, it could conceivably be the weekend of February 18-19 before the teams go head-to-head again as it is understood that a member of the Glen playing squad is due to get married on February 11.

Apart from admitting that his team had to accept that they “got beaten on the day”, Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke has maintained a diplomatic silence as efforts are stepped up to try and resolve a situation which has heaped further embarrassment on the GAA in what has been a trying month for the country’s biggest sporting body.

Munster Council CEO Kieran Leddy began the year by slamming the practice of units within the GAA trying to get bans on players or teams overturned on technicalities.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Council was left with egg on its face when several teams withdrew from the O’Byrne Cup competition.

And if the All-Ireland Senior Club Final provided memories for the wrong reasons last week-end, then the Stewartstown Harps v Fossa All-Ireland Junior Club Final left a distinctly sour taste in the mouth when no fewer than six red cards were dished out in what proved to be a chaotic finish.