Heartbreak for Derry as Kerry’s second half comeback set sup All-Ireland final date with Dublin

Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15

Kerry remain on course to defend their Sam Maguire title but were pushed to their limits by a Derry team that ran out of energy down the home straight in this All-Ireland semi-final.

For much of the first half and up to the 59th minute, when Shane McGuigan converted a free to put them 1-14 to 1-2 clear, Derry had control and momentum as Kerry struggled to get David Clifford into the game in the second half.

But they hit the next five points to reassert themselves in what was almost a mirror image of their win over Galway in last year's All-Ireland final.

David Clifford finished with 0-9 and 'man of the match' but the influence of Stephen O'Brien off the bench can't be underestimated.

Coming on for Adrian Spillane at half-time he got back to make covering tackles and crucially won the free that broke Derry's grip, allowing Seán O'Shea to convert before putting Kerry in front, 1-15 to 1-14, in the 69th minute.

From there they pushed for home as Derry's legs gave way after an exhaustive afternoon for them that perhaps exposed the limitations of their squad.

Key to Kerry getting that control of a gripping second half when they were really on the ropes was winning three successive kick-outs from which they were able to get parity.

But they also got Clifford more into the game as the stakes were raised. He clearly had an edge on his marker Chrissy McKaigue and from the four frees he converted, three were for fouls on himself. And it was one of those fouls that got them level on 67 minutes.

But Kerry had lived dangerously and when Gareth McKinless, making one of his many incursions, broke through it demanded a great save from Shane Ryan to deny a second goal on 52 minutes which would have put Derry three points clear at a crucial stage. It felt like a pivotal moment.

Derry will look back with some regret on that period when they didn't turn the screw with wides from Ciaran McFaul, Niall Loughlin and Ethan Doherty hurting.

By contrast, their first half economy was striking, helping them to a 1-11 to 1-8 interval lead.

It had begun in such whirlwind fashion, Clifford posting an early point to serve notice that Chrissy McKaigue alone would never be able to suppress him.

But Derry gave some clear early signals of their own with McKinless rampaging through a gap to tee up Brendan Rogers whose initial shot on five minutes was half-parried by Shane Ryan and then blocked on the line by Tadhg Morley. But McKinless reacted quickest in the follow up for a goal that set new terms of engagement.

Kerry's response was swift though. Minutes earlier Gavin White, industrious all afternoon, had got through to combine with Paul Geaney and force a good save from Odhrán Lynch but he made no mistake from close range next time when Geaney and O'Shea combined and White was on hand for an overlap to bat a goal within 50 seconds.

That should have been Kerry's cue to take control but they didn't. Or rather they weren't let.

As expected Derry built impressively and with Conor McCluskey launching from centre-back, his pace got deep into Kerry territory.

Pádraig McGrogan, before going off injured, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan all landed points with McCluskey involved directly in the last two.

Kerry had their comfort in their captain's duel with McKaigue and they were level by the 18th minute.

But as Rogers grew more dominant at midfield Derry really thrived and when Diarmuid O'Connor hand tripped after Rogers had won a 28th minute kick-out, O'Connor was black carded.

For the 10 minutes that O'Connor was off, Derry sought to exploit and outscored Kerry by 0-5 to 0-2.

Apart from Clifford, Kerry really struggled up front and it wasn't until the second half that Seán O'Shea found gaps. Paudie Clifford also came into the game more as it progressed.

Clifford picked up a yellow card near the end of the first half for what looked like a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on Shane McGuigan who was also in the wars when Ryan caught him high as the Kerry goalkeeper went to claim possession before posting a point on 32 minutes.

The win sets up another Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland final but Kerry will know there will have to be an improvement if they are to beat their great rivals in a final for the first time since 1985.

Scorers - Kerry: D Clifford 0-9 (4fs,1m), S O'Shea 0-4 (2fs), G White 1-0, S Ryan, D O'Connor, P Clifford, S O'Brien all 0-1 each. Derry: S McGuigan 0-6 (3fs), G McKinless 1-0, C McFaul, Paul Cassidy, B Rogers all 0-2 each, C Doherty, P McGrogan, O Lynch all 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; P Murphy, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; G O'Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, P Clifford, D Moynihan; S O'Shea, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S O'Brien for Spillane (h-t), B O Beaglaoich for Murphy (55), T Brosnan for Geaney (55), M Burns for Moynihan (59), R Murphy for P Clifford (73).

Derry: O Lynch; E McEvoy, C McKaigue, P McGrogan; C Doherty, C McCluskey, G McKInless; C Glass, B Rogers; Paul Cassidy, C McFaul, E Doherty; N Loughlin, McGuigan, N Toner. Subs: Pádraig Cassidy for McGrogan inj (9), B Heron for Padraig Cassidy (51), L Murray for Toner (60), S Downey for McEvoy (70), B McCarron for McKinless inj (79).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).