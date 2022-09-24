Hungry players keeping me in a job, says Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane as team go for 10-in-a-row

If he wasn’t still there, you would hardly blame him.

At the end of January this year, Slaughtneil’s hurlers had done their bit to make another classic of an All-Ireland semi-final. They provided thrills and spills and Brendan Rogers even invented something of a ‘Cruyff Turn’ of hurling, going for a pick off the ground but rapidly changing direction by flicking the sliotar through his legs to fool his opponent.

But by the end, the scoreline had Ballygunner five points to the good.

That the Waterford club went on to win the final, Harry Ruddle’s late bouncing shot careering to the net to beat Ballyhale, came as no comfort. They had the same thing the last time an All-Ireland series was played in early 2020 when Ballyhale beat them in Newry and went on to win it out.

So when Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane gathered himself up and left the Parnell Park dressing room, he must have been assessing things already.

Seven years in the job. Six Derry titles. Four Ulsters. Still no All-Ireland final appearance. What more to do? Find out from others if he still was the man.

Michael McShane enjoying a "once in a lifetime opportunity" as Slaughtneil boss

“I thought long and hard about it surely. But I think long and hard about it each year, especially over the last three or four,” says McShane.

One of the things that kept him there was the effort put in so far. The building and refining of backroom teams. The hours spent up and down the road from Ballycastle and the strong bonds he and his family have formed with the club in south Derry.

“We always take time to think things through and there are always interested parties in the Slaughtneil players, the club committee, there is my own family. People who you need to talk to, to make sure if you continue, if that is the right decision.

“But also, if you were to step away from it, that that is the right decision,” he explains.

“Most importantly, the players were very keen for us as a management team to stay on. That’s probably the biggest factor of all. If the players are happy with you, then you can certainly go forward. If they are not happy with you, there’s no point trying to go forward.

“I spoke with my own family. It is a big commitment. But it is also very enjoyable. It’s probably once in a lifetime opportunity managing a team of this kind, so dedicated to their game, to their sport. So committed.

“Even though I have been watching them over the last number of years, they are still as hungry as ever.

“I have often said it, the biggest attribute they have is the common sense to recognise that their careers are a small window of opportunity. They only have that chance to win as much as possible.”

The tragic loss of Damian Casey put sport into perspective

There isn’t a club in the country that has a core of medal-hungry players as Slaughtneil. With four county footballers after claiming their first Ulster titles in Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Shane McGuigan and Paul McNeill, they have raised all sorts of bars as to what can be achieved by a club.

All the same, it has crept up on many that when they take the field in Owenbeg this Sunday to face Kevin Lynch’s, they are going for ten consecutive Derry hurling Championships.

Even if they can reach the magic double figures, Slaughtneil would still find themselves some way off the stunning figures racked up by some clubs.

A closer look though, reveals this to be the preserve of counties such as Cavan (Mullahoran have 21 consecutive titles from 1990), Donegal (Burt with 16) and Fermanagh (Lisbellaw and their 14 titles in a row) that have existed in the lower reaches of county hurling.

Don’t expect any giddiness to creep into the camp though.

“I am telling you now,” warns McShane, “And you might think I am only saying this, but this is genuine. The phrase, ‘Ten in a row’ has not been mentioned in our changing room once, or in our group, or in our meetings or anything like that. It’s never been mentioned.

“And it’s a simple reason. We never talked about nine in a row, or eight in a row or any of those things. We just look on each Championship and take it on their own merits. We know if we want to win a Derry Championship any year, we are going to have to work hard to do it. And if we do that, we can step up to the next level and that’s where we want to go to.”

For McShane, it’s been a hectic year, and one that has brought huge highs, incomparable however, to the crushing tragedy that followed.

In his second year managing Tyrone, they captured the Nickey Rackard Cup. Within weeks though, the panel were in despair when star player Damian Casey passed away while attending a wedding abroad.

Michael McShane

"It was a real awakening for me, to realise what is important in life. Sometimes we can get very caught up in training, managing and playing and trying to be successful and trying to win. Sometimes winning can become the be-all and the end-all,” he explains.

“But in the aftermath of Damian’s passing, you realise there are more important things in life and that’s the one thing I have taken from it.

“That said, I see hurling, coaching and managing as good to get back at it. I still struggle to get my head round the fact he is no longer with us. I just thinking of such a wonderful fella to be around. A young man with his whole life in front of him, so much to look forward to and it was taken away from him.”