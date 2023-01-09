I always knew we would hit the heights with Glen, says Derry star Conor Glass after side reach All-Ireland Club Final

On January 22nd, Glen midfielder Conor Glass will be leading the charge in the All-Ireland Final against Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park. But he has no problem recalling where he was when Kilcoo claimed it last year.

The Hogan Stand Bar, in Moneyneena, just outside Draperstown, to be precise. And despite the location, he remembers the flow of that game.

“Kilmacud, they are a serious team,” he said after the All-Ireland Semi-Final win over Galway’s Moycullen on Sunday.

“They were six points up against Kilcoo and they should have won the game, but that is a challenge in itself in a couple of weeks’ time.”

It’s been a dream couple of years for Glass. After leaving behind an Aussie Rules career with Hawthorn, he has returned home and after a period of adaptation, has now won an Ulster Championship with his county, two county titles with his club, an Ulster club, an All-Star, and is now preparing for the All-Ireland Final.

When he came back, Derry were a Division Four side. Glen had never won a single Championship in their history. Did you ever think there would be days like these?

“100%!” he answers emphatically.

“Growing up, through schools football and underage, we were always competing at the highest level.

“Obviously with Glen with the Ulster Minors and that sort of thing, it was getting that team through. So we had full belief, I had full belief, and it was just about getting that monkey off our back and getting the first one and I had full confidence that we would reach this level.”

Despite having the better of the play in the first half, Glen still only went in at the break two points up, with some in their camp questioning the decisions of referee David Gough.

“We probably felt a few decisions were going against us. Over the full 60 minutes we felt there were decisions going the wrong way,” said Glass.

“I think he was below average today, David Gough, in my opinion. That’s out of our control, we have to keep trucking on and getting on with it.”

Gough’s performance suitably enraged selector Ryan Porter who was handed a red card for what appeared to be dissent towards on official. But Glass outlined the respect that Porter and team manager Malachy O’Rourke have within the playing group.

“It’s a hard one to describe, how he (Malachy) goes about his business.

“He kind of lets us do our thing, likes to take a backseat, but he picks his moments of when to say things and either wind us up or calm us down. Him and Ryan work very well together.

“Ryan is one of the best, not only managers, in the country. He’s got us that we are competing at the highest level now and we have shown that. They bounce off each other and get everyone to buy in.”

That buy-in could be counted in the number of blocks that Glen managed on opponents. Ryan Dougan, the victim of an outrageous solo dummy by Ruairí Canavan in a previous round that left his face on the turf and the clip travelling around the world only to emerge on ESPN’s Twitter account (with its 44 million following), still had the courage to execute a full-length block on Dessie Conneely in the 14th minute as a demonstration of their full-blooded approach.

You don’t get that by over-indulging at Christmas.

“Michael Warnock did an interview during the week and he was asked a question if he enjoyed training over Christmas?” stated Glass.

“And us boys get so much enjoyment. There are a lot more Christmases that we are going to be able to enjoy in the next few years, but I can’t say if we would be back in an All-Ireland Final.

“That hard work has paid off.”

Now, they go into the decider as underdogs. The first time that has been the case since they started this journey right back in the Derry Championship.

“We haven’t had that all year so it is a different challenge in itself,” said Glass.

“The bookies are out of our control. Kilmacud would say the same thing. We are both on a level playing field.”