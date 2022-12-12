I am just so thankful we held on at the end, reflects Glen captain Connor Carville after Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Final win over Kilcoo

Gaelic Games

It signalled yet another historic coup for a club that only took delivery of the Derry Senior Football title for the first time last year before retaining it this year.

But to have lowered Kilcoo’s colours with so much at stake means that skipper Carville will now lead his side into the All-Ireland series intent on scaling a peak that not so long ago would have been inconceivable.

“It’s just unbelievable that we have come this far in such a short time,” states Carville. “We just decided that we would take each match as it came along and here we are still playing with Christmas just round the corner.

“We knew going in against Kilcoo it was going to be very tough as they have a magnificent record but thankfully we came out on the right side this time. We were well aware as the game entered the closing stages it could have gone either way but I’m just thankful that we held on at the end. Obviously it was great to see our goal going in so late because this gave us a more handsome win.”