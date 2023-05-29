I’m proud at how Monaghan stood up to Derry this time round, says boss Vinny Corey

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey was happy with a point but believes it could have been a win

At the end of a gripping contest in Celtic Park on Saturday night, the feeling in both Derry and Monaghan camps was mutual after the 0-14 apiece draw — could’ve won, could’ve lost, but we’ll happily take the point.

It was in stark contrast to the previous meeting in Omagh a month ago when Derry blew Monaghan out of the water in an Ulster Semi-Final. On that occasion Monaghan had no answer to Derry’s attacking prowess as the Oak Leafers racked up an impressive 1-21 with no fewer than 10 players on the scoresheet.

“We weren’t good in Omagh four weeks ago for different reasons. They were awesome four weeks ago, they were very, very good,” admitted Monaghan manager Vinny Corey.

“We changed a few things, we had to try a few things out. I think we got a few things right. We will assess now and see what we could have done even better.”

And those changes nearly paid off. Rory Beggan’s exquisite ‘45’ from the right wing in the 62nd minute put his side three to the good and Ulster champions Derry were on the ropes.

Shane McGuigan of Derry in action against Ryan Wylie of Monaghan

The Oak Leafs hit back, but there was still time for one more play and just as it looked like their chance had gone, up stepped Karl O’Connell to kick a deserving equalising score.

“Karl has been brilliant all year. For a man of 35, he owes Monaghan nothing. To pull out a score like that in the 75th minute… it wasn’t any old score, it was a big score to pull out. And they were a hostile support and plenty of noise. But what a player and what a season he has had. He deserves an awful lot of credit,” said Corey of O’Connell’s tour de force performance.

For the second time in two weeks Derry showed incredible mental fortitude to claw their way back from a losing position, and while disappointed that his side couldn’t hold on to their late lead, Corey was still full of praise for the character shown.

“The pressure of these games and the nature of the last two games is tough, the character of the players can’t be in doubt because everything looked like it was going against us there in the second half in terms of how they managed the black card etc, it wasn’t looking good,” he said.

“But to go into a one-point lead and time nearly up, if we had got our hands on the ball one more time it would have stopped them getting out of the corner.

“So, we’re be relieved to get a draw in that regard but we’re disappointed with elements of our performance.”