Joe Brolly: It’s in Kilmacud’s best interests to drop their appeal

GAA pundit Joe Brolly has stated that Kilmacud Crokes’ latest appeal against the order of a replay of the All-Ireland club final against Derry club Glen, Maghera, shows that, “The interests of the GAA are not at heart here.”

On Friday, Kilmacud lodged an appeal within the three-day window against the Central Competition Controls Committee’s decision on Tuesday, that the game should be replayed.

Originally, the closing stages of the game on January 22nd were marred by Kilmacud having 17 players on the pitch for the final play of the match. This went against Rule 6.44 of the Official Guide and Glen then appealed the outcome of the match.

This led to a counter-appeal from Kilmacud, who felt that they do not have a case to answer.

On Monday, club representatives from both Glen and Kilmacud were brought to Croke Park to meet with the Central Competition Controls Committee. A day later they informed both clubs that the ruling they made was that the game should be replayed.

On Friday however, the GAA confirmed that Kilmacud had lodged an appeal. That will now go to the Central Appeals Committee. If the decision is upheld, then it could then be escalated to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

However, Brolly believes that a replay will take place, and it is in Kilmacud’s best interests to drop their appeal.

“Instead of making a noble statement and going to play the replay, they continue to embody the opposite of what the GAA is supposed to be,” said the 1993 All-Ireland winner.

“The bottom line is this - the idea that has been put out there that they would not play the replay anyway - that illustrates to you that the interests of the GAA are not at heart here.

“The idea that they see themselves as above the rules, can behave how they like and regardless of the fact the GAA have ordered a replay and now they have appealed that and are going to continue to appeal that, inevitably the outcome of all of this is that the replay stands. Because there is no other option.”

With various players on both teams either on holidays or in the middle of other pressing engagements, it is unknown when a potential replay would take place. But to delay it longer is not a good look for the Kilmacud club, Brolly argues.

“We then truly would become a laughing stock. The idea that the players would not play the replay, that in some way Kilmacud are above the law, above the rules of the GAA and can ignore the decisions of the Association and the tribunals that are set up to protect the laws, well that tells you all you need to know,” he said.

“In my view, the replay will take place, and all the GAA public want to see, is that the best 15 wins. And if Kilmacud do that, well then good luck to them and I will be the first to congratulate them.”

There was no response from the Glen club when contacted on Friday.