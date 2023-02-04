Johnny McGarvey is targeting a winning start in Division 2A for Derry hurlers

Cormac O'Doherty will hope to continue shining the way ahead for Derry — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

New Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey could be forgiven for hoping that his team might have landed a rather less challenging Division 2A Allianz League assignment than today’s confrontation with Kerry at Celtic Park (2pm).

The Kingdom have been there or thereabouts when the destination of the Joe McDonagh Cup has been decided in recent seasons and now they will aim to hit the ground running in the League. McGarvey has conducted a detailed assessment of his squad and while some players have departed from the scene, others have been brought in.

Cormac O’Doherty has led Derry with gusto recently and he is one of several players who can help the team move up in the world.

Also in Division 2A, Down will have home advantage at Ballycran when they host Offaly today (1pm).

Down certainly could do with a fillip just now and a win would please manager Ronan Sheehan.

In Division 2B today, Donegal will host Sligo at Letterkenny (2pm) while Tyrone will oppose London at Dungannon (7pm).

This will be the Red Hand County’s first match since the death of their star forward Damian Casey and the team hope to land a victory in tribute to his memory.

In Division 3A, Louth will be at home to Armagh at Darver (1pm), while Monaghan will face Fermanagh at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (2pm).