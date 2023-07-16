Kerry v Derry player ratings: David Clifford and Brendan Rogers shine as Kingdom book All-Ireland final berth

Kerry players, from left, David Clifford, Tadhg Morley, Graham O'Sullivan and Tom O'Sullivan celebrate after the final whistle of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Derry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Here’s how both Kerry and Derry rated in today’s dramatic All-Ireland SFC semi-fnal at Croke Park.

KERRY

Shane Ryan – 8

Incredibly composed given the amount of ball he played. Kicked a point from play and pulled off a key save from Gareth McKinless.

Graham O’Sullivan – 7

Made one key interception in the second half to intercept a backdoor cut to Ciarán McFaul when it looked like a goal might be on.

Jason Foley – 6

Ultimately lost his match-up with Shane McGuigan, albeit he landed a few blows in the process. Got dragged off the square on occasion.

Tom O’Sullivan – 7

A rare scoreless performance for Kerry’s marauding corner-back. Did kick one wide but didn’t get into the same positions.

Paul Murphy – 6

Pulled off a valuable block on Niall Toner to prevent a goal. Use of ball wasn’t as clean as Kerry needed in a match when possession was at a premium.

Tadhg Morley – 7

Not as prominent in his guard dog role, primarily because Derry didn’t kick any ball for him to cut out.

Gavin White – 8

Buzzed up and down the line all day. Read the play beautifully to get on the end of the move and score a first half goal.

Diarmuid O’Connor – 7

Black carded for a deliberate trip on Brendan Rogers after being outfielded. Kicked one score but was always going to be hard to match his Tyrone performance.

Jack Barry – 7

The picked up a booking in the second half. Solid otherwise on a day when Kerry’s midfield broke even with Derry’s high profile duo.

Dara Moynihan – 7

Lasted 59 minutes before Jack O’Connor replaced him with Micheál Burns. Not his involved day in a Kerry jersey.

Seán O’Shea – 8

Came alive in the second half, albeit after setting up Kerry’s goal in the first. Scored 0-4 (1f) but was central to the late surge that put them back in a final.

Adrian Spillane – 5

Missed a mark attempt at goal. Went on to Brendan Rogers while O’Connor was off. Subbed at half-time

Paudie Clifford – 6

Had to roam much further from goal than Kerry would have liked to get involved. Kicked a single score but didn’t lack for effort.

David Clifford – 9

Nine points, four from play. No surprise Kerry’s 18 minutes without scoring in the second coincided with their inability to get him the ball.

Paul Geaney – 6

Not a day for inside forward thriving or even seeing any significant supply of possession. Won one free, converted by Clifford.

Bench impact – 8

Stephen O’Brien had a monumental impact, forcing three turnovers within five minutes of coming on and kicking the score that finally put Kerry ahead.

DERRY

Odhrán Lynch – 7

One smart save from Gavin White very early on. Bravely took possession up the pitch and avoided being turned over. Kicked a point to boot.

Chrissy McKaigue – 5

Couldn’t have been any tighter on Clifford yet conceded four points from play and fouled him for three close range frees. Got the benefit of the decisions also.

Eoghan McEvoy – 8

Took Geaney and came out on top. One brilliant 70-metre run early in the second half set up a point for Conor Doherty.

Conor McCluskey – 8

Exceptional in his guarding of Paudie Clifford. Made a couple of key interceptions, always composed on the ball too.

Conor Doherty – 7

Kicked one point but also a bad wide at a key stage in the match. Couldn’t contain Seán O’Shea in that fatal final passage of the match.

Gareth McKinless – 8

Stretched off but not before scoring a goal and almost hitting a second in a rampaging display from centre-back.

Pádraig McGrogan – 7

Kicked a point but took a blow in the process and was subbed after just nine minutes.

Conor Glass – 6

Not the day he would have anticipated. Didn’t assert himself when Derry went long off kick-outs and quickly found himself in a crowd whenever he took possession.

Brendan Rogers – 8

The best midfielder on display. Scored two points but took a couple of big kick-out under extreme pressure.

Niall Toner – 6

Might have had a goal but for the presence of Paul Murphy on his toe just as he snapped off a shot.

Paul Cassidy – 7

Started like a train, kicked two high quality points in the first half but like Derry’s overall attacking threat, diminished significantly in the second.

Ethan Doherty – 7

Never stopped running, relentless in his tackling and always available as an out ball whenever Derry’s running game stalled.

Ciarán McFaul – 7

Arguably his best game since coming back. Scored two point although he kicked one wide at the near post that would have put Derry three up.

Shane McGuigan – 8

Bizarre ending to a exceptional display. Kicked six points, half of them from play, but mistakenly floated the last free over the bar when he was supposed to drop it in.

Niall Loughlin – 6

Responsible for one of the three killer wides late on as Kerry upped the ante and Derry sunk as they seemed to run out of legs.

Bench impact – 6

Pádraig Cassidy suffered the ignominy of being substituted after coming on. Benny Heron, his replacement, fared much better.