Lachlan Murray ensures Derry draw comfort as both Oak Leafs and Tyrone reach McKenna Cup Semi-Finals

McKenna Cup

Lachlan Murray was the Derry hero at Owenbeg on Wednesday night with a brilliant equaliser with the last kick of the game for 0-10 to 0-10 as both the Oak Leafs and Tyrone made it through to the last-four of the McKenna Cup.

Going into the final quarter, the Red Hands looked to be well on their way to victory when they held a five-point lead but they failed to score again in an action-packed finale.

Derry threw everything at it and in a storming finish both sides finished the contest with 14 men after Tyrone’s Paudie Hampsey was straight red-carded and Derry’s Padraig Cassidy was dismissed for a second yellow card offence.

Tyrone led 0-7 to 0-3 at the end of a first half that took a while for both sides to get going.

The Ulster champions fielded 10 regulars in their starting line-up while Mark Doherty made his senior debut.

It was full-forward Shane McGuigan who opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a fisted point and it took Tyrone until a quarter of an hour to level matters with a great score from distance from full-back Cormac Munroe after he had exchanged passes with Richie Donnelly.

It was a score that got the visitors up and running as their more direct style began to pay dividends.

A superb long ball from Peter Harte picked out Niall Sludden who took a mark before converting it before a strong run from Conor Meyler saw him split the posts to leave it 0-3 to 0-1 in the 22nd minute.

Tyrone were well on top at this stage and Meyler then turned provider for Cathal McShane to land a superb score from out on the left wing.

Derry, though, began to fight back with Niall Toner taking a well-worked score before a free from McGuigan from in front of the posts in the 26th minute reduced the deficit to the minimum.

That proved to be their last score of the first half, though, as Tyrone upped the tempo with Paudie Hampsey, Niall Kerr, Mattie Donnelly and McShane all to the fore.

It was McShane who converted a 13m free after midfielder Brian Kennedy had been fouled before a patient build-up resulted in a quality point from Richie Donnelly.

Tyrone had their tails up at this stage and as the first half came to a close they hit the score of the half, a brilliant effort from out on the right wing from McShane following a move that involved Hampsey, Conn Kilpatrick, David Mulgrew and Mattie Donnelly.

Brian Kennedy and McShane increased Tyrone’s advantage on the restart before Toner and defender Conor Doherty replied for Derry.

McShane then hit a superb score with his weaker left foot but that proved to be the last time they troubled the umpires.

McGuigan nailed a free from distance before another Toner score from a placed ball reduced the deficit to three.

Another Toner free gave the hosts renewed belief before midfielder Brendan Rogers hit a terrific score from distance.

Derry had all the momentum but Tyrone looked like they were going to hold on until Murray took matters into his own hands with that fine score.

The Semi-Final draw was made after the game with Tyrone to play Cavan and Derry taking on Down.

Derry: O Lynch, M Doherty, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty (0-1), G McKinless, P McGrogan, P Cassidy, B Rogers (0-1), N Toner (0-4, 3F), P Cassidy, N Loughlin, B McCarron, S McGuigan (0-3, 2F), L Murray (0-1).

Subs: O McWilliams for Loughlin, D Cassidy for M Doherty, A Tohill for McCarron, N O’Donnell for D Cassidy.

Tyrone: B Gallen, N McCarron, C Munroe (0-1), P Hampsey, C Quinn, P Harte, N Devlin, B Kennedy (0-1), R Donnelly (0-1), C Meyler (0-1), C Kilpatrick, N Sludden (0-1, 1M), C McShane (0-5, 2F), M Donnelly, D Mulgrew.

Subs: M McKernan for Quinn, K McGeary for Sludden, E McNabb for Mulgrew, D Canavan for M Donnelly, F Burns for R Donnelly.

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).