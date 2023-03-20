League success is the perfect boost for Derry ahead of Championship

Derry manager Rory Gallagher was hugely pleased with his team's win over Clare — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Derry have returned to Division One for the first time since 2015.

The Oak Leaf County, with six wins out of six and still one to play, finished top of Division Two after defeating Clare by 10 points at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s side had all but wrapped up the game when they led by nine points at half-time and while Clare showed some semblance of resistance when scoring all their four points after the break, they never offered up a contest.

Clare dominated both possession and territory for the first 15 minutes, but will have been disappointed to see the scoreboard reading 0-3 to no score to a much more economical opponent.

Derry soaked up all that early Clare pressure and then picked off their opponent with typical efficiency. Niall Loughlin opened the Derry scoring ledger with their first attack and in just eight more attacks they had hit seven points.

By half-time the Oak Leafers led 0-9 to 0-0 without really finding top gear.

Shane McGuigan accounted for three of those scores with Ethan Doherty – outstanding in the opening half - hitting a brace. Conor Glass and Conor Doherty both scored monster points as is rapidly becoming their trademarks.

Elsewhere Derry’s tackling was as manic, disciplined and suffocatingly intensive as ever with turnovers often resulting.

Pearse Lillis finally opened Clare’s account in the 43rd minute, but between times Gareth McKinless, Shane McGuigan and Benny Heron stretched the Derry lead to 0-12 to 0-1.

With victory confirmed the home side took the foot off the pedal and were guilty of a number of uncharacteristically sloppy errors.

Ethan Doherty scored his third point of the day and when Shane McGuigan hit point number five for himself it left Derry 10-point victors.

Gallagher cut a happy figure after the win.

“It’s great reward for the players for the way they stuck at it,” he said. “They took losing out on promotion last year on the chin. I think it’s a phenomenal achievement. I’m delighted with the boys.”

Derry have progressed to a League final with Dublin at Croke Park in a fortnight and while Gallagher is looking forward to the challenge he explains that it will mainly used as preparation for the Ulster Championship.

“All along it’s about the 15th April and we’re playing Fermanagh in the championship,” he said.

“Ultimately you use all these games as preparation. We’re playing Dublin so we’re looking forward to that. If you want to become a real heavyweight in our sport you have to be playing in Division One. We want to play the top teams. We’ve earned the right.”

Derry’s latest win come off the back of a solid foundation, cultivated since Gallagher’s early days at the Oak Leaf helm.

“We came back in September 2020 after Covid and we added Conor Glass, Ethan McCluskey and Paul Cassidy to our squad,” he said.

"Since then this is the 20th league game we’ve played. We’ve won 18, drawn one and lost one.

“We start looking at Ulster and we use Dublin as part of that. We’re playing Dublin in Croke Park in a National League final. We’ll go at it and they’ll go at it and we’ll see what happens. Playing against those teams tests you in every way.”

Scorers

Derry: S McGuigan 0-5 (2f), E Doherty 0-3, C Doherty, G McKinless, C Glass, B Heron, P Cassidy, N Loughlin 0-1 each.

Clare: E McMahon 0-2, P Lillis and D Coughlan 0-1 each. Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, PMcGrogan, C Doherty, G McKinless, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty, B Heron, Shane McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs

PCassidy for E McEvoy (40), S Downey for C Doherty (55), C McGuckian for B Heron (63), M Downey for N Loughlin (64), N O’Donnell for B Rogers (67)

Clare: S Ryan, M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lannigan, C Russell, P Lillis, A Sweeney, C O’Connor, D Bohannon, J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan, I Ugweru, K Sexton, E McMahon.

C Rouine for A Sweeney (HT), P Collins for I Ugweru (HT), G Cooney for C Russell (43), M Garry for R Lannigan (54), B Rouine for M Doherty (63).