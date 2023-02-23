League will only get tougher for unbeaten Derry, warns Rory Gallagher

His team may have remained undefeated since the start of the Allianz Football League but you won’t find Derry manager Rory Gallagher singing their praises from the rooftops.

Instead with Kildare, Dublin, Clare and Cork on the menu between now and the end of next month, Gallagher is passionately committed to ensuring that his side maintain their unblemished record in a Division Two that has suddenly acquired a cutting edge.

Having dished out a first defeat to Meath last weekend, Derry share top spot with a Dublin side that were tested to the full by Cork on Sunday before edging home by 0-18 to 2-10.

And it was this match in particular which has provided Gallagher with considerable food for thought given that Jack McCaffrey is back to bolster Dublin and Brian Hurley is as sharp as ever for the Rebel County up front.

Yet Gallagher remains philosophical as his team prepare for what will undoubtedly be a challenging finale to a League which has suddenly become embroiled in twists and turns.

“We knew from the outset that mounting a drive for promotion would be difficult but it has been a case of so far so good for us,” reflects Gallagher,

“However, we are away to Kildare this Sunday who will be in better fettle after having got a first win under their belts last weekend and then we will have to confront Dublin, Clare and Cork.”

“We want to be playing against the leading teams in the country and to do that you have to be in the top division. It’s very important that we keep our focus going forward,” states Gallagher.”

While Kildare will be viewed as a formidable obstacle, the visit of Dublin to Celtic Park on Saturday week will certainly create quite a stir.

The Dubs make no secret of their desire to capitalise on a speedy return to Division One and having gained maximum points to date, they won’t want to be tripped up when they enter Oak Leaf territory.

Gallagher’s faith in players such as Eoghan McEvoy, Conor Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Lachlan Murray and Padraig McGrogan has already been fully vindicated. McGrogan collected the man of the match accolade against Meath, his sterling work in defence complemented by two long-range points from frees.

The form of 19-year-old full-back McEvoy in particular continues to impress Gallagher and just about everyone else associated with the Derry side.

With Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner and Benny Heron still collating scores up front, Derry’s attacking armoury is such that opposition defences have been forced onto the back foot. This was vividly illustrated when Derry raced out into a 2-7 to 0-3 half-time lead against Meath on Saturday night.

Nonetheless Gallagher is urging his players to exercise caution as they aim to atone for last year’s last-gasp slip-up in the race to reach Division One.

“The next few weeks will tell a tale. The promotion race is being stepped up. We must keep a strong focus on where we want to get to,” states Gallagher.

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan was able to breathe a sigh of relief after his side gained their first League win over Clare last weekend but acknowledges that big challenges lie ahead.

​“There’s no doubt had we lost that game last Sunday against a good Clare side things would be a lot more difficult for us,” said Ryan.