Magherafelt fire out warning with battling success over Slaughtneil

O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt dug deep into their reservoir of courage and commitment to just get the better of Slaughtneil in a tingling Derry Senior Football Championship tie yesterday.

Slaughtneil, who occupied the Derry throne before surrendering it to Glen for the past two years, are strongly focused on reviving their past glories – but on this occasion, a fired-up Magherafelt proved just too strong for them.

Slaughtneil gave a clear early impression that they meant business. Within the first six minutes, they had knocked up a very impressive 2-01, with Magherafelt still struggling to get out of the starting blocks.

A goal from a penalty by Shane McGuigan and another from the emerging Ruairi O’Mianain proved central to Slaughtneil’s whirlwind start that appeared to have left Magherafelt reeling.

But not a bit of it.

Instead, the Rossa outfit slowly but surely put their imprimatur on the contest, with Shane Heavron leading the way by slotting home a goal before joining Danny Heavron in a points-scoring blast that saw their side slip into a 1-07 to 2-01 interval lead.

Magherafelt may have lived dangerously on occasions, but in the second half, their robust spirit and raw courage were to stand them in good stead as Slaughtneil sought to rediscover their earlier dominance.

Their efforts, while not quite in vain, were not sufficient to knock their in-sync opponents out of their stride.

McGuigan continued to pose a threat to Magherafelt, but the Heavron duo in particular ensured that the Rossa scoring machinery was kept well-oiled.

When Shane Heavron netted his second goal, it set the scene for a grandstand finish, and Ryan Lennox was to prove Magherafelt’s match-winner when he piloted over a late point that gave his side their richly deserved 2-11 to 2-10 victory.

And if Slaughtneil found themselves floundering in this tussle, then Kilrea discovered that Steelstown were rather too hot to handle.

The 2022 All-Ireland Intermediate Club champions came out on top by 1-09 to 1-07.

Steelstown showed their character and spirit throughout as they kept Kilrea under pressure in the second half.

For their part, Kilrea managed to create scoring chances, but were unable to benefit from the majority of them because of the efficiency of the Steelstown defence.

Newbridge, too, looked sharp in overcoming Ballinderry by 2-12 to 0-09.

By half-time, Newbridge had already made a firm statement of intent when they led by 2-07 to 0-03 before they cemented their advantage in the second half against a Ballinderry side that ultimately did not produce their peak scoring performance.

Ballinderry created chances but were unable to avail of several of them, as Newbridge held firm at the back for the most part.

Bellaghy, meanwhile, overcame Ballinascreen by 0-11 to 0-08. At half-time Bellaghy led by 0-07 to 0-06, but they tightened their grip on the game after the break.

Damien Cassidy, an All-Ireland medal winner with Derry in 1993, is now in charge of Bellaghy, and his sons Paul and Declan are showing the way in scoring terms.

In the not-too-distant past, Bellaghy were one of the big guns of Derry football, and the indications are that the new management could rekindle their past glories – although the emphasis is very much one step at a time just now as the Derry Championship begins to hot up.