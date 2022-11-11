Malachy O’Rourke must put past Errigal Ciaran ties to one side to guide Glen to Ulster Club Championship glory

Conor Glass is set to be an important asset for Glen

Malachy O’Rourke will have high hopes of securing Glen the victory against Errigal Ciaran

In a defining act as manager of Errigal Ciaran, Malachy O’Rourke was in a quandry during the interval of the 2006 County Final against Carrickmore.

The game had gone to a replay. He had a 36-year-old Peter Canavan lighting up the stage. And yet, Canavan was once again playing through the pain barrier with bruised ribs.

At half-time, O’Rourke took Canavan off. A process Canavan had been through, famously, in an All-Ireland Final. His replacement was Mark Harte. He came on and played his usual tidy game, and set up John Kelly for a late, dramatic, clinching score.

After winning the Derry and Ulster titles with Loup, it was always likely that O’Rourke would be called to manage the club he had played for.

In his one season in charge, he had won the title for Errigal. Also importantly in their eyes, they had stopped neighbours Carrickmore claiming three consecutive O’Neill Cups.

Now, O’Rourke finds himself in a strange scenario. As he looks down the sideline at Celtic Park tomorrow, managing Glen of Derry, he will see Harte standing there in charge of Errigal.

On the pitch, a new generation led by Canavan’s sons, Darragh and Ruairí, will have taken up a lot of thinking power on how best to deal with their threat.

This week, there was no suggestion that O’Rourke would step down from his duties managing Glen in this game, as had happened with Ballybay and their co-manager Jerome Johnston.

There are some distinctions worth noting. While Johnston has three sons and six nephews playing for Kilcoo and played a hugely significant role in developing the current senior team, O’Rourke has no family ties to the present Errigal squad.

That’s not to say this past fortnight won’t have been difficult for him.

It started two Sundays ago. At the Tyrone Final, the jubilee team of Errigal Ciaran that won the Tyrone title in 1997 were honoured at half-time.

O’Rourke was an important figure on that panel at wing-back and was wearing his Errigal coat for the occasion.

When he came to live in Ballygawley in the early ‘90s, he eventually transferred from home club Derrylin O’Connell’s in Fermanagh.

Errigal gave him the opportunity to play at a level his ambition always craved.

As a student in St Mary’s College, he did his degree thesis on the Vo2 Max capacity of inter-county footballers, strapping them up to breathing apparatus on a treadmill.

All the while, when Hugh McCabe managed the county footballers in the early ‘90s, he brought in PE teacher Benny Burns to help their efforts. He took a high-minded approach.

“Benny introduced all the scientific preparation,” recalls Paul Brewster, a team-mate of O’Rourke’s. “Malachy bought into it straight away because he was hoping someone like this would come along.”

When McCabe left, Fermanagh believed they were getting a coup in former Meath All-Ireland winner Terry Ferguson. He set out his stall in pre-season by making the team do the cross-country run at St Michael’s College.

“When it came to the likes of Terry’s training, there was no science to it,” added Brewster.

“You could definitely sense that frustration in Malachy.”

Given his interest in high-level, cutting-edge training, it came as no surprise that O’Rourke went into coaching early. In his first job, he brought Tyholland of Monaghan into senior football for the first time in their history.

He really underlined his credentials, however, by scooping a Derry title with the completely unfancied Loup in 2003. As impressive as that was, to go on and win Ulster was a spectacular feat.

From then, he has shown himself to be one of the best coaches and managers in the game. Winning the first Derry title in Glen’s history last year was impressive, and they are favourites for Ulster now.

There is another connection between the two clubs.

Conor Glass, the man who made a huge difference to the Glen dressing room since he returned home from an Aussie Rules career with Hawthorn, is going out with Niamh O’Donnell. Her mother is Bronagh Canavan, a sister of Peter.

While Peter’s sons are understandably causing all the excitement around Errigal, their cousin and team captain Tommy is a critical component of the senior team. He heads up the Strength and Conditioning for Errigal seniors, along with the Tyrone Under-17 team.

His own father, Stevie, was the hero of their first Ulster Club win in 1993, when he hit a goal against RGU Downpatrick in the Final in Armagh.

He had been suffering from the flu the week of the game, and the legend goes that he stopped off on the way to the ground for a couple of hot whiskeys to help get himself through the rigours of the match.

There is no chat of Ulster Club titles around Errigal now. They can’t afford the distraction.

“I will be brutally honest with you,” said Errigal manager Harte after the county Final, “I didn’t know the Ulster Club draw. Until it was announced there, I didn’t know it.

“This is different. In Tyrone, you can’t look ahead. There are no ‘gimme’ Championships. We had to focus on ourselves, day by day. Now, when we get to dust ourselves down, we will look at the challenge, which is a massive one that Glen bring, on the line and on the pitch.”

Celtic Park has not always been a great venue for Tyrone teams. But there is something about the familiarity these opponents have with each other that makes one think it wouldn’t matter where a game like this is being played.