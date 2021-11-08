Malachy O'Rourke thrilled to help end Glen’s 73-year wait for first senior championship

Slaughtneil 0-7 Glen 1-13

It only took a dozen steps for Glen captain Connor Carville to climb the Tommy Mellon Stand and accept the John McLaughlin Cup for the first time in their history.

But that journey took millions of steps before that, stretching back to an evening 73 years ago in Maghera when the local youth of the town decided they could strike out with their own club.

Over the decades they became a widely respected club and Maghera became a fabled Gaelic football town with the success of St Patrick’s College.

But a senior Championship always eluded the town, travelling instead the few short miles up to neighbours Slaughtneil with frightening – and surely galling – frequency over the last decade. Glen? Glen were not feared.

When serial achiever Malachy O’Rourke consulted his sounding boards and decided to take up their offer of managing the team at the start of the year, he was the Sherpa that helped them scale the dizzying heights.

Carville summed up the Tao of the Derrylin man in his speech: “What you have done for us, for our club, will go down in history. You instilled belief in us that we could do anything. That we could climb K2, even. And we finally hit the peak today.”

In the opening quarter, Glen came at Slaughtneil with the energy of a team in a good place. Ethan Doherty, who was to torture his marker Meehaul McGrath, dummied twice before setting up Carville for the opening point.

Danny Tallon slotted over a free within a minute as a high press on the Slaughtneil kickout paid off. Ciaran McFaul brushed past the shoulder of the first defender and helped himself to an excellent point and followed it with a direct drive through the middle and a fisted point. In between those two was another Tallon free.

That left the teams 0-5 to 0-0 at the first water break. 73 years of history had been harnessed and distilled into the perfect performance. There was to be no let up.

Slaughtneil were reduced to one point in the entire half, through full-back Brendan Rogers, this despite having a significant wind advantage.

Their prize marksman, Shane McGuigan, collected just one point – from a mark – all game. While Glen poured forward in numbers forbidding Slaughtneil a chance to get a sweeper in situ, they still somehow managed to delay play on rare turnovers to get Michael Warnock and Tiarnan Flanagan functioning as sweepers in front of the full-back line.

By half-time, Slaughtneil were already exhausted. The pattern had been set. A few tactical rejigs greeted their second half line-up, but once Fionnbharr McGrath received a black card on 44 minutes, the jig was up.

In reality, their ship had set sail when they got a punch in the guts with Danny Tallon netting a clever flicked pass from Conor Glass just prior to half-time.

Standing at one remove from the celebrations was that essence of positivity, O’Rourke.

“I was up at the Glen gala a couple of years ago and I didn’t realise until that night they’d never won a Championship in their history,” he said afterwards.

“I knew the calibre of boys that were here, I got talking to boys at the start of the year and they were very hungry and very progressive, and I just thought it’d be a good fit for us.

"Ryan [Porter] obviously had a massive part to play in it, and Johnny [Bradley] and Mickey [McCullough] as well. We’ve worked really hard and got our rewards today.”

Glen now join a roll call of Loup, Errigal Ciaran, Cavan Gaels and Latton where O’Rourke has been involved and won senior Championships. His methods involve cutting out all hype. Even former players were reluctant to talk in the media last week. That the ends justify the means with such regularity, they cannot be disputed.

But winning Championships with Glen and Loup is a vastly different feat than say Errigal Ciaran and Cavan Gaels, where they are considered a birthright. These titles come with a transformation of mindset and no end of introspection.

“I suppose they are all different in a way and it was a mental challenge for the boys in a way,” O’Rourke explained.

“They had never won and having won a lot of success at underage level. To lose a couple of years ago when there was a lot of expectation on them.

“You have to deal with all these things as well. But as soon as we started working with them, we knew there was a lot of quality there, but also a lot of leadership, a lot of hunger there.

“All those things combine. We knew we could have a great chance if all those things came together for us.”

Plus too, they had that mental scarring of 2019 when Ciaran McFaul had a late shot that flew over the bar. They thought they had drawn the final against Magherafelt, but the whistle has already gone for full-time.

They would not hunt out any excuses this time. Instead Glen, McFaul in particular, took what was theirs with their own bare hands.

GLEN: C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville 0-1; T Flanagan, C McFaul 0-3, E Doherty; C Glass 0-3, 1f, E Bradley 0-2f; E Mulholland, J Doherty 0-1, C Convery; P Gunning 0-1f, D Tallon 1-2, 2f, C McGuckian

Subs: C McDevitt for Mulholland (45m), C Mulholland for Carville (54m), S O’Hara for Gunning (54m), A Doherty for C Convery (56m)

SLAUGHTNEIL: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rogers 0-1, K McKaigue; F McGuigan, C McKaigue, K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy 0-1; G Bradley, R Bradley, M McGrath; C Bradley 0-4, 2f, Shane McGuigan 0-1 mark, B Cassidy

Subs: C McAlister for R Bradley (28m), Sé McGuigan for G Bradley (35m), Sean Cassidy for F McGuigan (56m), M McGuigan for P Cassidy (57m)

Referee: Sean Curran (Faughanvale)