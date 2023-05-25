Optimism abounds in Oak Leaf County as Derry sides chase triple treat

Derry had all but grown accustomed to becoming also-rans in the Ulster Senior Football Championship until they made a big breakthrough last year by winning their first provincial title in 24 years.

The out of the blue triumph created reverberations throughout the county although the team’s failure to overcome Galway in the All-Ireland Semi-Final occasioned bitter disappointment.

Yet the old adage that success tends to breed success perhaps best encapsulates the current mood within the Oak Leaf County.

The allure of capturing three titles within a fortnight is such that sport is now a predominant issue rather than an under the table topic.

With the county’s senior footballers having retained their Ulster crown, the minor football team will face Monaghan in the Ulster Championship Final at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday while on Saturday week the county’s hurlers will square up to Meath in the Final of the Christy Ring Cup.

Derry’s stunning progress to date may ultimately have been achieved by the endeavours of players out on the park but decisions taken away from the public spotlight have played no small part in steering the county into the limelight.

The appointment of immediate past chairman Stephen Barker as Director of Operations and the election of former chairman John Keenan for another term in office have served to stabilise and indeed reinvigorate the county.

Johnny McGarvey’s appointment as hurling boss and the choice of former senior manager Damien McErlain to take charge of the minor football team have proven sound while Ciaran Meenagh’s step up to fill the managerial role with the senior football team on an interim basis has been hailed on all sides.

Indeed, not many new bosses take their baptism in a provincial Final in front of a packed stadium but the popular Meenagh passed this particular test with aplomb.

Now with Derry due to host Monaghan at Celtic Park on Saturday night (7.00pm) in their initial All-Ireland Championship round-robin tie before crossing swords with Donegal and Clare, hopes are high that the Oak Leaf side will once again be in the mix in the closing phase of the race for the Sam Maguire Cup.

In winning back-to-back provincial titles Derry did not just take delivery of silverware — they reignited an entire county that had virtually given up hope of success.

Indeed the response of the fans — and most noticeably the many family groups of followers — has been as significant as has been the input of the players.

The explosion of interest in Derry’s progress has certainly impacted on the players to such an extent that a special bond appears to have been forged between them and their fans.

It’s perhaps best summed up by Brendan Rogers who has won a shoal of medals with Slaughtneil in football and hurling down through the years and is now cherishing his exploits in the Oak Leaf jersey as much because of the joy they are bringing to the public at large as for any other reason.

“Look, the football is getting the kids and their parents interested. It’s getting them out of the house together. It sounds so small maybe but what this does to people’s lifestyles in your county, your community, is unreal,” stresses the amiable Rogers who has already attained something akin to folk-hero status in the county.