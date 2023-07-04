Peter Canavan: Influential Conor Glass can provide the spark Derry need to upset Kerry

When Peter Canavan captained Tyrone to their 2003 All-Ireland title triumph, he helped to set the tone for the most successful spell in the history of the Red Hand County as they went on to reclaim the Sam Maguire Cup in 2005 and 2008.

​Right now, Canavan believes that current Derry skipper Conor Glass can prove instrumental in helping to carve out a new era of success for his side but warns that to do this will take a phenomenal effort.

Canavan has followed Derry’s journey to their Ulster titles last year and this year — their first provincial breakthrough since 1998 — but believes that the team will meet their biggest obstacle to date when they confront Kerry in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday, July 16 (4pm).

Yet Canavan is convinced that the influence of Glass within the side is such that Derry may yet surprise the pundits by making it into the All-Ireland decider although they will have to defy the odds to achieve this.

“There is no doubt that the influence which Conor Glass wields within this Derry side both as a leader and player is considerable,” points out Canavan,

“On Sunday against Cork he was all over the place as he fulfilled defensive duties, sparked attacks and won quality ball at midfield.

“He is without doubt an all-round player and although we have to be cognisant of the fact that Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor lifted the man of the match award in his team’s victory over Tyrone — he scored 1-2 in the process — I still think that Glass will have a huge part to play in this upcoming Semi-Final.

“He is a tireless worker, he is a great source of encouragement to those around him and he can both create and take scores.

“When you get to this level of the All-Ireland series you know the pressure is going to be on.

“Not too many people had predicted that both Tyrone and Mayo would be beaten by 12-point margins last Sunday but there you have it.

“Derry face a massive task against Kerry but Glass can provide the drive they need.

“The Ulster champions know how to defend and Glass dropping back in the manner that he does helps to give them further solidity.”

Peter Canavan believes Conor Glass is a crucial player for Derry

With Glass having an almost uncanny knack of being able to read a game and position himself accordingly, Canavan is adamant that this attribute will be an essential requirement against a Kerry side known for a marked ability to vary their attacking technique.

They showed this at the weekend when they heaped pressure on the Tyrone defence from various quarters.

While Canavan believes that Derry can test the Kingdom, he has expressed his intense disappointment in Tyrone’s failure to put up a much better show than they did against Kerry on Saturday.

“Tyrone were not good in the first-half when Kerry had the upper hand and then after about 15 minutes of the second-half the match was done and dusted,” said Canavan.

“Kerry’s defenders tackled like dogs and gave the Tyrone players no opportunity to pose a threat.

“But you would have to say that Tyrone were very limited in their attacking options.

“However, there are several young players coming through and there are others who will come to the fore.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board.

“Obviously we must look where we are at and see where we can make improvements going forward.”