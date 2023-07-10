Praise as Orange lodge delays parade to applaud Derry GAA team through village

Members of the Orange Order in Co Londonderry are being praised after delaying an annual church parade yesterday, with some standing and applauding, as Derry’s All-Ireland minor football winning team passed through their village.

The Derry team were on their way home after winning the All-Ireland Minor title against Monaghan on Sunday afternoon and were passing through Moneymore on their return journey.

Their arrival in the village coincided with the start of the Moneymore District LOL No. 10 annual parade in the village.

Rian O’Neill, who took a video of the team arriving back across the Derry border in Moneymore, said it was only later when he thought the actions of the Orange lodges should be applauded as they paused the start of their parade.

“There has been so much in the news over the weekend of Drumcree and the bonfire in Moygashel that I thought perhaps it would be worth mentioning that there are places in Northern Ireland where there is respect shown between communities,” he said.

“There has been quite a few people gathering around the village to welcome the team back through after their All-Ireland win and it was just a coincidence that the coach was passing through at the same time as a couple of Orange lodges were gathering at the start of their parade.

“I didn’t think too much of it at the time when the lodges held back and some of them turned to applaud the coach and the players as they passed through, but Moneymore is that sort of village. There is no segregated housing, the community works well together and it’s one of the places that was relatively untouched during the Troubles.

“I’ve always lived in the village, and it’s always been the same in my time here. I just thought it was a good time to highlight that two cultures can sit side by side in mutual respect.

“This sort of thing is happening quietly across Northern Ireland and rarely gets a mention,” he said.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought why not highlight it. It’s a shame we have to.

“And I’m delighted to see the reaction of so many people agreeing with me. Northern Ireland isn’t all about confrontation.”

Rian’s video clip of the Derry Minor team passing through the village has now been widely viewed on social media channels, with the village coming in for a lot of praise.

Explaining his short clip, Rian wrote: “Earlier today, I had the pleasure of waiting in Moneymore to welcome home the Derry Minor All-Ireland Champions. I couldn’t help but notice how the local Orange Order lodges waited until the Derry bus had passed through before starting their parade.

“They stood respectfully and many even applauded the team as the bus went by. This is a perfect example of the kind of mutual respect and good relations that are present throughout Moneymore

"Although tensions and sectarianism often make the headlines, it’s important to highlight the good news of coexistence happening quietly across Northern Ireland.”

Among those praising the show of respect was local SDLP councillor Denise Johnston who said the gesture was warmly welcomed.

“I'd like to congratulate the players and coaching staff from our All-Ireland winning Derry minor team who returned home yesterday following their victory over Monaghan.

"I took great heart from the reception given to the team, not just by the crowds gathered to welcome them back, but by Orange Order bandsmen in the area who were waiting to begin their parade in the village,” she said.

“This simple gesture of respect meant a lot to those who were there and it’s something we need to see more of across Northern Ireland if we are ever going to move forward. It also serves as an important reminder at a time when many are trying to raise tensions that the vast majority of people here want to live alongside their neighbours peacefully.

“While there are some things we may never agree on there is far more that unites us than divides us and showing respect for each other’s culture, identity and traditions costs us nothing.

"The actions of the bandsmen in Moneymore yesterday contributed to the great atmosphere in the village and is an example of how we can create better relations in communities right across Northern Ireland.”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident in Mid-Ulster over the weekend. There was praise too for a member of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band after a picture was posted to social media during a parade in Cookstown of a bandsman giving two young GAA fans a go on his bass drum.

“You want a rattle at the big drum, not a problem son!” the caption on the image read.