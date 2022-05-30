Proud Rory Gallagher pays tribute to his Ulster Championship heroes as Derry end 24-year wait for provincial crown

Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14

At half seven on Sunday night, there were still some Derry fans rooted to the pitch at St Tiernach’s Park.

Around a dozen, in groups of twos and threes, parents wearing backpacks still wringing out the last conversational titbits of the game, children wired with the strange chemistry of being champions.

Rory Gallagher’s own children pulled a triangle and began kicking a ball about. Post-match he broke convention and invited reporters into the victorious dressing room. A throwback to the times when you might have been used as a leaning post while the full-back towels the tricky parts.

How did it feel, we ventured, to finally win an Ulster title at his fourth attempt as ‘manager?’

The answer reveals much of his thinking.

“It’s the third final I won,” he states.

“’11, ’12, and now ’22.”

He nods to his children, wrapped around him on a treatment table and says; “I tell these ones, these two weren’t born before when I won two. You are part of a management team, the title is not important. I can see it in people, associated in that.

“But I am very fulfilled and content in my role in 2011 and 2012 and how we developed there.

“I am delighted for these players, who are now seen as top quality footballers. That is a huge sense of pride as a manager, as a coach, as part of a management team. Getting players like that to the level they want to be on.”

There’s a mutual appreciation society at work here. The Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue is an austere, sober man. After the game he talked about how ‘exceptional’ Gallagher is, and he appeared just behind the press with the match ball, letting out a guttural roar in a rare display of self-expression.

McKaigue set a standard in keeping Patrick McBrearty scoreless from play. That belief spread throughout the rest of the team after the initial bedding-in period.

The first score came after 11 minutes. Both teams formed a wider defensive shell 10 yards from the ‘D’ and invited the others to see what Ju-Ju they could produce.

Ethan Doherty had the ball and Niall Toner produced a back-door basketball ‘cut’ to the goal. Doherty put it in his path with Odhran McFadden-Ferry exposed. Toner knifed across the face of goal before handing off the ball to Niall Loughlin who, despite a couple of mini-tugs, squeezed his shot to the net.

Thereafter, Derry flourished for the rest of the first half and only for Peader Mogan and his trio of points from play, Donegal would have been in complete horrors.

Somewhere around 95% of the pre-match build-up concentrated on how Donegal were going to massacre the Derry kickout. As it transpired it wasn’t until the 18th minute that Donegal managed to get a press on them and it ended up as a pointed free from Shane McGuigan.

Derry’s 1-6 to 0-6 half-time lead was wiped out within 45 seconds of the restart. Odhran Lynch could only parry a Michael Langan shot to the onrushing McFadden-Ferry who buried his chance.

The big momentum came the way of Donegal for the ‘Championship Quarter’. Jason McGee came alive with two points. Michael Murphy looked a regal presence after slamming over a ball on 55 minutes that, only for the ball stop, might have ended up bouncing somewhere across the border. At that point, it looked like Elvis Presley in Vegas producing a Golden Period in the twilight of his career.

Derry were experiencing ‘issues’ with their restarts, but they had a superhuman performance in Brendan Rogers. Nominally a full-back, he was head chef and chief bottle washer, doing everything and anything here as Derry scored five of the last eight points.

The last came 10 minutes before the end with a Shane McGuigan free. Extra-time.

And this is where Gallagher showed his imagination and ruthlessness. He knew how he wanted his team to look in extra-time, so he took off Ben McCarron and Lachlan Murray, two substitutes who came in very late in normal time.

Each side grabbed a point each in the first period. Then, the Derry management noticed Murphy coming out of an exchange with a cramp in his calf. Rogers pushed tight up on him.

They worked a situation where Conor Glass was popping the ball over Murphy’s head for Rogers to run onto, and he duly popped over his third point. Soon after, Rogers set Glass up to score his point. Two up. Cruising? No way. Every turnover was critical. Each team was banking on around three attacks per period of extra-time.

In that situation, there is a battle between experience and youth. Experience might tell you where to be at what time, but only youth can take you there quick enough. The Derry players had been raced lightly enough down through these years.

The game ended with Murphy standing over a 14 metre free, against a squadron of Derry men on the line. It came off somebody. Nobody was fussed.

Soon, the three long peeps of Sean Hurson’s whistle came, to announce Derry as the new champions of Ulster.

The best-ever Ulster Championship? It’s not beyond thinking that way. Coming from Division Two and not getting out of it, they beat three Division One teams to win their first title since 1998. And that includes the defending All-Ireland champions on home turf.

Since 2011, Rory Gallagher has now featured in seven Ulster finals. He will maintain that this is the third he won, having been with Donegal in 2011 and 2012.

But you’d know that this is the sweetest.

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh 0-1, EB Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry 1-0; C McGonagle, J McGee 0-2; P Mogan 0-3, S O’Donnell 0-2, M Langan; P McBrearty 0-2f, M Murphy 0-2, J Brennan.

Subs: C O’Donnell for Brennan (57 mins), A Doherty 0-1 mark, for McFadden-Ferry (64 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (72 mins), H McFadden for McGee (ET 1 mins), C Thompson for McGonagle (ET 10mins), P Brennan for Langan (ET 11 mins).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers 0-3, C McCluskey; C Doherty 0-1, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass 0-1, E Doherty; P Cassidy 0-1, S Downey 0-1, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan 0-6, 5f, N Loughlin 1-2, 1f.

Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (46 mins), L Murray for Heron (64 mins), B McCarron for Toner (68 mins), P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), N Toner for McCarron (ET 11 mins), B Heron for Murray (ET 11 mins), O McWilliams for Doherty (ET 16 mins).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

GAME AT A GLANCE

MAN OF THE MATCH: Brendan Rodgers

What do you say about a man who gave one of the Ulster final performances for the ages? All those that were there were amazed at his athleticism against Monaghan and could see he was on another plain yesterday. While Derry largely left Michael Murphy unmarked in the first-half, Rogers pushed up on him to devastating effect in the second and particularly in extra-time. Derry hammered the ultimate hammer. Scored three points and set up Conor Glass in the 90th minute of the game for his own point. Staggering.

TURNING POINT

While Derry started off like a train, there was always the threat of Donegal coming back at them strong. So they did, and they went two up with only nine minutes left on the clock. If Derry went three down, they were sunk. So therefore the two pointed frees from Shane McGuigan in the 62nd and 63rd minutes meant they were still alive in the game.

WHAT NEXT?

Derry now go into their first All-Ireland quarter-finals since 2007. Donegal also go into the qualifiers, which is a much smaller affair now due to the Tailteann Cup, in a more downbeat mood.