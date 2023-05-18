Rory Gallagher: Co Fermanagh GAA club removes retweets appearing to support ex-Derry boss

A Co Fermanagh GAA club has insisted a number of tweets on its timeline seemingly expressing support for ex-Derry manager Rory Gallagher do not represent its views.

Enniskillen Gaels retweeted three posts by sports journalist Ewan MacKenna, who decried the influence of social media in the wake of domestic abuse allegations facing Mr Gallagher.

“Ultimately, we have officially reached the point where Facebook posts are the prosecution, Twitter is judge and juror, and no defence is allowed,” he posted online last Friday night.

“Again if he did something I’d love due process and prosecution by authorities, but seems this is now the way to go. Chilling precedent.”

In another post Mr MacKenna claimed the “precedent” is “not good”.

“If evidence, investigation, or prosecution don’t matter, and accusation means guilt, in general sense what does that mean?” he asked.

“Much like those who cheer cancel culture, they often end up cancelled. Cheer this now, but [what] when accusation comes your way?”

In a third tweet posted before Mr Gallagher agreed to step back from the role ahead of the Ulster final against Armagh, Mr MacKenna asked what would be required to “satisfy [the] mob” before the GAA can move on.

“So Rory Gallagher steps away this game,” he wrote.

“I’d therefore ask, given there are no charges, and accusation won’t go away, what details in dynamic can change before [the] game and after that to satisfy [the] mob?

“At some point he’ll have to sit through 2 games of outrage so they move on #gaa.”

Mr Gallagher subsequently resigned from the Derry job, with assistant manager Ciaran Meenagh taking over at the Ulster champions for the rest of the season.

Enniskillen Gaels initially denied it had shared the posts when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

“Club did not retweet it,” it said.

But after being presented with the evidence — a screenshot that has been circulating on social media — the club said: “Correct, a user retweeted it while logged into the Gaels Twitter feed.”

A later statement from the club provided greater clarity.

“We have been made aware of a screenshot of a retweet on the Enniskillen Gaels Twitter account,” it said.

“This thread was retweeted in error, the user was unaware that the device in use was logged on to the Enniskillen Gaels feed at the time. The retweet was reversed within minutes of the error being recognised.

“As a club, we do not endorse the specific comments made by this journalist in this tweet.

“In the wider sphere of this issue, we echo the words of Ulster GAA: ‘We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community’.”

Mr Gallagher responded to the accusations in a statement issued through his solicitor saying the claims had “been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The PSNI confirmed it had investigated incidents previously and submitted files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in 2022.

The PPS concluded there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter in the courts.

However, within the past few days the PPS said it intended to make contact with Ms Gallagher.

Derry GAA denied claims it was previously made aware of the allegations.

Last week Fermanagh GAA also said it never received any “official complaints” about Mr Gallagher after his estranged wife claimed both county boards were aware of the abuse.