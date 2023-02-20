Rory Gallagher eager for Derry to learn lessons from last year’s pain

Having narrowly missed out on promotion to Division One last year, Derry took another sure-footed stride forward at Owenbeg, defeating rivals Meath handsomely.

A third consecutive win places the Oakleafers in a great position once again, but manager Rory Gallagher is taking nothing for granted.

“We got a much better performance than we had hoped to get,” he saidig win. “Any day you defeat Meath as comfortably as we have beaten them is a sign of progress. But there is also a small bit of deja vu. We were here last year and we didn’t capitalise so you can never look too far ahead.”

A lethal goal from the busy Niall Toner after a similar earlier effort courtesy of Ethan Doherty handed Derry a comfortable 2-7 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

Colm O’Rourke’s side could have been doing with a real fillip to begin the second-half, but it was the home side that once again grabbed the initiative.

A monster point from Eoin McEvoy, outstanding in his fledgling season in the red and white, was quickly followed by Shane McGuigan’s second of the contest, while a 50th minute O’Reilly goal failed to spark a Royal County revival.

The hosts hit five in a row midway through the second-half to nail the Meath coffin shut.

Paul Cassidy notched his third point of the contest, before Benny Heron helped himself to a brace, including a trademark outside of the boot effort. Oisin McWilliams concluded the evening’s scoring, with impressive Derry riding high at the top of the table.

Asked if that disappointment last season has fuelled Derry’s current campaign, Gallagher commented: “Our driving force is only that we want to be better and we want to play at a phenomenal level and we want to play in an energetic, exciting environment.

"That’s what we want to do and that is the challenge for us. And part of that is promotion.”