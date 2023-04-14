Rory Gallagher has a final say in Derry’s pursuit of Under-20 glory

It could be said that Derry manager Rory Gallagher has more than enough on his plate in striving to plot a retention of the Ulster senior football championship title which the county won last year for the first time since 1998.

But when the Derry Under-20 side found themselves immersed in a rule controversy governing the timeframe within which eligible players can turn out for their county at both senior and Under-20 levels, he reacted in the way he knows best — by speaking his mind.

The upshot is that while he is now putting the finishing touches to his senior team’s preparations for their Ulster championship quarter-final against Fermanagh at Brewster Park, Enniskilllen tomorrow, Gallagher has the satisfaction of knowing that the Derry Under-20 side will now be meeting shock troops Down in the Ulster final at the end of this month.

When an impasse on the seven-day ruling threatened the smooth completion of the Under-20 championship, it was decided to stage the Derry v Donegal semi-final last Saturday which was followed by the Down v Monaghan tie on Wednesday, with Derry and Down now ready to contest the decider.

With Down having beaten reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone as well as Monaghan, they are expected to form a huge barrier to Derry’s hopes of getting to grips with the silverware.

Derry’s concerns surrounding the Under-20 competition have been understandable. With five players — Matthew Downey, Lachlan Murray, Eoin McEvoy, Niall O’Donnell and Mark Doherty — eligible at both Under-20 and senior levels, Gallagher found himself on the horns of a dilemma.

Murray and McEvoy in particular have been in fine form at senior level and, while Gallagher is looking no further than tomorrow’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster quarter-final, should his side win they will be due to meet the winners of the Tyrone v Monaghan quarter-final on Saturday, April 29.