Rory Gallagher only interested in the present, not future planning after leading Derry into first Ulster final since 2011

Derry 3-12 Monaghan 0-17

A full hour after David Gough had blown the final whistle on this careering, skating, hectic jamboree of an Ulster semi-final, the victorious Derry full-back Brendan Rogers began to leave the field of play.

In a performance that drew many almost flawless displays, Rogers was among the very best, bringing the ball from deep in his defence to the fringes of the Monaghan defence, with his marker Gary Mohan having a torrid time trying to halt his gallop.

Meeting Rogers on the way back out to the pitch, showered and back into his Derry tracksuit, was clubmate and partner in the full-back line Chrissy McKaigue.

He had an afternoon where he held Jack McCarron scoreless from play. Gareth McKinless turned in another tour de force by arriving late on attacks. Benny Heron clipped two lethal finishes to the net and Shane McGuigan weighed in with seven points as Derry made it back to their first Ulster final since 2011.

Since that day, a defeat against Donegal,who they will meet in the decider on May 29, they had won just one Ulster Championship game.

What has changed? The force of sideline tension and kenetic buzz of Rory Gallagher as manager.

He has always been a hyperactive presence on the chalk and the cameras were quick to pick up his reactions for goals. But for the last few minutes of this game it appeared that his fist-pumps aimed to the stand was conducting the rare chants coming from a Derry crowd.

“Listen, Derry are mad into the football,” he said afterwards.

“I’m just glad for the players and all their families and their extended support. It’s a really special position to be here on days like this.”

When it is pointed out to Gallagher that he is facing into his seventh Ulster final in the last 12 seasons, the perfectionist in him points out that you have left out the Under-21 final that he lost at this ground in 2014.

That meticulous feel was all over this Derry team. While they were beaten hands-down on their own kickout by Monaghan, they still never looked likely to lose this game. Derry narrowed all the margins in where they could give ground away and maximised their own assets.

If they were offered three goals prior to the fixture, they couldn’t have picked better times for them. The first came from when they got a quick kickout off after a Conor McManus wide and McKinless came late to accept Niall Loughlin’s pass, crash through Darren Hughes and bury it to the net.

That was in the 12th minute, giving them a 1-2 to 0-0 lead and serious momentum.

The second was on 25 minutes. Monaghan had a policy of letting Oak Leaf goalkeeper Odhran Lynch carry the ball forward uncontested, but they let him inch forward just too far when he sent a bullet of a pass into Niall Toner, clearing full-back Conor Boyle.

Toner brought the ball into the central lane with Heron coming like a train to take the pass and give Rory Beggan no chance with the shot.

Goal number three came from Heron as well, at a time when Monaghan were swamping Derry from their kickout, but were still vulnerable to counterattacks. Heron it was again who crossed the face of the goal before pivoting back and taking care to place his shot in the very top corner.

Monaghan will wonder how this was lost. They had 32 scoring chances; 17 scores, 11 wides and four that dropped short.

When it came to the big match-ups, they couldn’t extract the kind of performances that have won games for Monaghan in recent years, while two points by Conor McManus was the sum total of scores they managed in open play with a three-man full-forward line.

They controlled most of the game but Derry have a way of unsettling teams.

“I wouldn’t say they’re a hard team to figure out,” said Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney afterwards.

“They work extremely hard to get back behind the ball, they turn you over and can get out at pace. They’re very well organised and Rory Gallagher is a top-class coach, and had proven that down the years, so we knew exactly what we were up against here today, just left ourselves with too much to do in the second half.”

After the break, Monaghan hit five of the first six points. Andrew Woods, a Jack McCarron ‘mark’, two frees from McManus and one from Dessie Ward left three in it with 20 minutes to go.

But Derry weathered the storm and began getting their counter-attacking game going. They play two different games, one of withdrawing the 15 players entirely inside the 45 metre mark while out of possession with double sweepers closing off any nooks and crannies, and then sprinting upfield to get up in support for attacks.

There was also that inevitable dread a team experiences when they can feel the opposition support sensing the time running out.

Unforced errors begin to creep in, so for Derry to have got their second goal when they did, just buried Monaghan altogether.

Chants of ‘Derry! Derry!’ have not been heard in a long time, but they were all around here.

While ‘Banty’ expects Monaghan will still ‘have a big say’ in this year’s Championship, the build-up to the final will naturally centre around Gallagher renewing acquaintances with Donegal, with whom he was assistant to Jim McGuinness when they won the 2012 All-Ireland.

In Derry, he’s in a hurry.

“I don’t want to be building a long-term project for Chrissy McKaigue or Brendan Rogers or Gareth McKinless, Niall Toner or anybody,” he maintains.

“We want to be part of something that lives in the moment now and we done an awful lot right.”

The Ulster final will tell a huge tale.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, E Doherty, P McGrogan; C Glass, G McKinless; P Cassidy, S Downey, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (42 mins), P Cassidy for Doherty (62 mins), B McCarron for Toner (67 mins) P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), L Murray for Paul Cassidy (75 mins)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; S Carey, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus

Subs: K O’Connell for Bannigan (33 mins), A Woods for Carey (33 mins), D Garland for K Hughes (55 mins), S Jones for Mohan (62 mins), C Leonard for Boyle (72 mins)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)