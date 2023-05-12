Rory Gallagher steps back as Derry GAA boss as wife says she is ‘overwhelmed by support’

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as boss of the Derry GAA side, saying he is doing so for the sake of his children.

It follows claims of domestic abuse by his estranged wife earlier this week.

Gallagher was due to take charge of Derry in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship final against Armagh.

But in a statement on Friday night, he said he was "stepping back”.

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect,” he said.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority”

Derry GAA said that Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role of senior football manager with the county.

There had been growing pressure for Gallagher to resign, with one MLA publicly calling for him to quit on Friday.

Earlier this week, in a lengthy social media post, Nicola Gallagher said she has spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband.

She said she had tried to block it out and turned to alcohol as a result. The couple, who have three children, are separated.

On Friday, Ms Gallagher thanked people for their support in recent days.

She posted: “Thank you to everyone, I am overwhelmed by all the love and support. I feel so humbled and grateful for the strength that has been sent to me.”

Gallagher (44) played for both Fermanagh and Cavan during his career.

He also managed the Donegal and Fermanagh teams, and was appointed Derry boss in 2019, leading them to Ulster Championship glory and the All-Ireland semi—finals last year.

On Friday this newspaper reported that he was investigated by police over allegations of domestic abuse made by his wife.

He was arrested by officers after a complaint was made in October 2021. A file was forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) who directed no prosecution.

It is understood files were sent to the PPS in January 2022 and June 2022. Decisions not to prosecute were issued in January 2022 and September 2022.

Gardaí are also aware of the claims made online in recent days but said they could not comment.

While they are understood to have engaged with Mrs Gallagher, they have not received any formal complaint.

Mrs Gallagher, in a post shared almost 4,000 times, claimed that their marriage had been abusive.

She also said she turned to alcohol as a result of the abuse, adding that she spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband.

From Belleek in Co Fermanagh, she said: “Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening."

The couple separated four years ago.

Rory Gallagher issued a statement about the allegations on Thursday, stating: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

He added that his focus over the past four years “has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family”.

He added: “I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

It is understood that some fans had organised a protest at Sunday’s final against Armagh.

The game is set to be played in front of a sell-out 30,000 crowd, and will be shown live on the BBC and RTE.

Ulster GAA has appealed to supporters to be “respectful to everyone” at Sunday’s game.

Earlier on Friday, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said Gallagher should “do the right thing and stand aside.”

“Domestic violence is an insidious issue that infects communities across Ireland and blights the daily lives of women and girls. It leaves lives shattered and people fearing for their safety in their own homes,” she said.

“This is a moment for strong leadership and to stand with people from across our communities who have been victims of the most horrific abuse."

The Derry GAA county board had said: “Derry GAA condemns all forms of domestic violence. We encourage anyone who had experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Ulster GAA said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.”

It added: “We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”