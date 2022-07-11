Rory Gallagher vows to guide Derry back from ‘devastation’ of All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway

It was with a sense of bewilderment that Derry manager Rory Gallagher was trying to put into context the inertia that infected his team on Saturday evening.

All summer, Derry have been possibly the most dynamic outfit in the country, brimming with purpose and pace. But after the first 20 minutes here when they got 0-3 to 0-0 in front, it all evaporated as Galway figured them out and booked their place in their first final since 2001.

“We settled really well, no doubt about that, without a lot of our main players playing close to the level they had. Galway set out their stall what way they were going to play once we got the ball,” said Gallagher.

“That was fine and we kind of pre-empted that that they would not mark a number of our players. We just didn’t really rip into them the way we would have wanted to. Obviously the first three points were very good but we should have ripped into them far more and that was very disappointing.”

Ripping into teams, ripping up the script, has been their weapon this year. But it didn’t transpire here.

Could it have been down to nerves?

“Possibly could have been,” said Gallagher.

“It was a massive jump and the prize at stake is phenomenal. No doubt about that. It is probably easy to say it was just the stage but ultimately we didn’t do it whatever the reason. It is very hard to pin it on it.”

Even with Derry chasing the game late on, they were left exposed with goalkeeper Odhran Lynch stranded up the field. Galway took advantage and had the ball in the net before Lynch could make it back.

“It rarely happens but he probably made a number of mistakes and that was a bit of experience from them on the ball and it cost us, because the two goals came from two turnovers,” said Gallagher.

Despite all that, he still could sum up the season as being a hugely positive one for Derry. There are issues to be tackled to getting them back to this stage, but that’s what coaches live for.

“There’s devastation in there, we believed we were good enough to beat Galway and we believed with the way we set out to play early on, we should have been in a position to win the game in the last 10 minutes but Conor McCluskey was excellent on Shane Walsh who’s a brilliant player,” he said.

“Chrissy (McKaigue) done unbelievably on (Rob) Finnerty but ultimately (Damien) Comer came up with the scores and he was brilliant, and (Shane) Walsh kicked the frees. There’s no nice way to finish, I don’t want to finish. You have two choices — you either give up or you go at it again and we intend to go at it again.”

He added: “We love what we do. We’ve loved the ups and down of it, unfortunately the two downs came against Galway (after losing to them and their chance of promotion in the league). But it’s been an unbelievable year, it’s very disappointing we didn’t get to an All-Ireland final. We don’t look at it like where we’ve come from or anything like that, we have an awful lot of quality.

“We don’t have an awful lot of experience playing at county level at Croke Park on days like this, but there’s a lot of learning to do.”