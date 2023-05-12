Rory Gallagher was arrested as part of PSNI investigation in to alleged domestic abuse

Public Prosecution Service decided not to press any chargesDerry manager says his focus is on protecting his children

Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher was arrested as part of a police investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made by his wife.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) dealt with complaints against the former football star in recent years and sent files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The PPS received two investigation files from the PSNI in January 2022 and June 2022.

After all the available evidence in these files was considered in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors, it was decided not to press any charges.

Decisions not to prosecute any individual were issued in January 2022 and September 2022.

The Irish Independent understands gardaí have also previously engaged with Mr Gallagher’s wife Nicola who has made very serious allegations online.

In a social media post earlier this week, Ms Gallagher detailed several alleged incidents of domestic violence.

She claimed to have spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband. Her message said that she had tried to block it out and turned to alcohol as a result.

The couple, who have three children together, separated four years ago.

Mr Gallagher is due to take charge of Derry in Sunday's Ulster Football Final against Armagh. The game is expected to be a sell-out with almost 30,000 in attendance.

In a statement he said the issues raised “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed the force had investigated a complaint of assault.

Mr Gallagher was arrested by officers after the complaint in October 2021.

“A 43-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of common assault,” the spokesperson said. “A file was forwarded to the PPS who directed no prosecution.”

Gardaí are also aware of the claims made online in recent days but said they could not comment. While they are understood to have engaged with Ms Gallagher, they have not received any formal complaint.

In a statement issued through a solicitor , Mr Gallagher acknowledged his estranged wife’s social media post and the fact it made “very serious allegations against me”.

He said: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

He added that his focus over the past four years “has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family”.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

Ulster GAA has appealed to supporters to be “respectful to everyone” at Sunday’s game.

Ulster's secretary and chief executive officer Brian McAvoy said "we cannot comment or make judgement on any specific allegation or allegations."