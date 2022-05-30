Rory Gallagher’s stamp on new Derry squad culture is clear to see after Ulster Championship success

It was a content looking Rory Gallagher at the end of the game that – even though he feels he was successful in the 2011 and 2012 Ulster finals anyway - who is a Made Man as the head honcho of an Ulster Championship winning team.

“It was probably an epic way to win an Ulster championship and probably quite fitting,” he began.

“The drama, considering we were played Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal who have owned us at championship, with the exception of Cavan, for the last 24 years.

“And for these players who are bound to have watched on with huge envy and jealousy and have looked on for the last six or seven years that they not be part of it. So to win it the way we did: they showed character. But a perfect display. They had character.”

Much is speculated about how clever Derry were in the lockdown phase, turning out players much better equipped to play county football. He deflects the praise for that, insisting to reporters, “I want to see this in your newspapers…

“Bringing in Peter Hughes (strength and conditioning coach), Enda Muldoon and Ciaran Meenagh, what they have brought as well as Stephen Barker the chairman, they have been massive because they helped shift the mentality.

“I wanted football people like Doctor Hugh Gallagher, who still plays for Omagh, and Ann Marie Mulholand.

“I wanted football people. I am only one voice and it would be very boring to listen to me all the time and particularly Ciaran Meenagh. He had the belief in them. He has taught in Balinascreen for 20 odd years and I owe a huge debt of gratitude, as do Derry for his belief in me and the boys.”

He’s at his most riveting when he’s talking about building a team dynamic.

“It’s a load of crap, ‘commitment,’ he says.

“It’s a lifestyle choice. If you want to be part of a team sport... I believe one of the strengths of us as coaches is we make training attractive, make it something you want to go to. That doesn’t mean it is not tough, but there has to be a collective hunger and desire and enjoyment with that.

“At the start it was not an enjoyable experience in the set up and the type of environment we had, but since that time myself and the management team and the county board realized the talent was there.

“We tried to harness that in the sense of committing to each other in always putting the team first – on the field. I’m not talking about off the field, that’s a given, but at training, decision making.”

Changing cultures and first successes. It all feels a bit like that summer of 2011 when Donegal first came on the scene after years of being away?

“It is a bit similar, yes, but totally different as well. I’m not taking away – Donegal came brilliantly in 2011, but you only really had Tyrone to get over.

“This year was completely different. You had four teams in Division One. You had Cavan who won it a couple of years ago. Plus, you were coming with very dominant club sides and reputations whereas Donegal were seen a bit differently, but yes, there are similarities.”

As for the performance of Brendan Rogers?

“Unbelievable. He’s going toe-to-toe with Michael Murphy, the best player in Ulster by a mile, the best leader in Ulster and he is still able to play brilliantly. Brendan eventually was able to get the better of it all and we knew Michael was going to play out the field and Brendan was going to have to punish it.

“Brendan carried a massive threat, but he is a very talented player and he gives the opposition plenty to do.

“I’m not taking away… Club football is a brilliant sport, a brilliant event and we all love going to it, but the elite level, and when I say elite, I mean county level, and when you say they have been successful at club football, that is not against all the best players.

“But seeing them go toe-to-toe, Chrissy, Gareth, Conor, Emmet, Ethan, to see them play at the very highest level, I am just delighted to see them playing at that level.”

And finally, to the reception out there…

Thousands of Derry fans have had their dreams ignited by this summer. It’s been incredible to bear witness to.

“(I’ve) been so lucky to be involved in Donegal, you wish every county could have the chance of an Ulster or All-Ireland because it is an unbelievable passion for our communities that we live in. Our lives, all you guys, we all know each other through that.

“It’s a small wee country, Ireland and it is great to see that hunger and passion and enjoyment and fulfilment.”